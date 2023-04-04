Harrington Library ribbon cutting.png

Plano Mayor John Muns cuts the ribbon on Sunday, April 2, to celebrate the grand reopening of the Harrington Library after its $5 million renovation.

The Harrington Library in Plano celebrated its grand reopening on Sunday, April 2, and undergoing recent renovations.

The $5 million project, funded by the 2017 voter-approved bond referendum, will expand services and add amenities. Among the improvements:

Harrington Library successfully celebrated it's grand re-opening after undergoing renovations! Patrons can enjoy impressive children's areas, updated furniture, study rooms and more.
