As the state of Texas legislative session continues this spring, the Plano Chamber of Commerce has its eyes on some key items that could affect the local business community.
Some of the items include policies that encourage economic development with continued funding for incentives and support for economic growth in Plano; conservation efforts that would help ensure Texas keeps a strong energy infrastructure and quality water reserves; more mobility as population in the area increases; legislation that would allow public schools more funding and local control and better healthcare programs for residents.
“There’s been a lot of discussion around school choice, so we're keeping an eye on that because of the impact it might have on Plano ISD,” Plano Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kelle Marsalis said. “We're also keeping an eye on the budget. We want to see a good, solid budget pass. There are still budget bills out there, and we're paying attention to those and how the legislature is looking to use the surplus because we have the surplus funds available.”
To keep business owners and residents informed, the Plano Chamber of Commerce hosts several events where elected officials speak on what’s happening on the federal, state, regional and local level.
One such event was a public policy meeting Thursday morning. McKinney’s Airport Director Kenneth Carley gave updates on the proposed regional expansion.
The expansion will include a planned, sustainable commercial air service terminal that offers a passenger transport alternative to the large and medium hub airports within the Dallas-Fort Worth area. If approved by residents of McKinney, funding for the project is proposed to come from several sources, including General Obligation bonds, federal grants, and low-interest federal transportation infrastructure loans. With an initial project investment of approximately $300 million, project highlights include 144,000 square foot terminal, four passenger gates, a 15-acre aircraft apron, 2,000 parking spaces and a taxiway.
In addition the policy meeting, the Plano Chamber of Commerce will join regional partners for its Collin County Days on Tuesday, March 28, where members and other area chambers travel to Austin to advocate to more local control and key legislation to enhance Collin County’s business community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
