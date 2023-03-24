plano chamber.jpg
Courtesy of the Plano Chamber

As the state of Texas legislative session continues this spring, the Plano Chamber of Commerce has its eyes on some key items that could affect the local business community.

Some of the items include policies that encourage economic development with continued funding for incentives and support for economic growth in Plano; conservation efforts that would help ensure Texas keeps a strong energy infrastructure and quality water reserves; more mobility as population in the area increases; legislation that would allow public schools more funding and local control and better healthcare programs for residents.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

