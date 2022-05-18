The Plano Chamber of Commerce has launched its newest program, Plano United Business (PUB), a 2-year mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses located in Collin County. This comprehensive program provides opportunities for growth through membership, education, mentorship, and relationship-building.
PUB was created through the Plano Chamber’s strategic planning process, led by its staff and board of directors. The program aims to move the needle for two of the Chamber’s critical focus areas for post-pandemic recovery: maximizing community impact and fostering entrepreneurship and small business growth. By removing barriers to entry for participating minority-owned small businesses, PUB is a cornerstone of the Chamber’s inclusive growth strategy and will help its membership mirror the diversity of this community.
“This program is the ultimate example of moving words into action,” said Tyrus Sanders, Executive Vice President, Dallas Market Executive and Commercial Banking Leader of Regions Bank, the Presenting Sponsor of the program. “Plano United Business is important to me and Regions Bank because we believe leading with equity is about recognizing that different people and different companies have different needs. We are committed to giving people what they need to succeed.”
Interested business owners can apply for the program on the Plano Chamber website. Those that are accepted will receive a complimentary Excel membership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, invitations to various events, enrollment with the Collin County Small Business Development Center, and mentorship from local small businesses during the two-year program period.
Plano Chamber President & CEO Kelle Marsalis said, “Creating the Plano United Business program allows Plano to grow as a community. The people involved in the program will have an experience in the Plano Chamber and the local area that most people will not get to experience otherwise.”
In addition to a set curriculum, programming will also be created to support the specific needs of the participating business owners to accelerate their professional career and business growth. Partners from across Plano and Collin County will come together to provide educational seminars focusing on finance, marketing, and other critical business topics.
“Plano United Business is truly groundbreaking and will serve as a model for collaborative partnerships for years to come,” said Emily Zoog, Chair of the Board of the Plano Chamber of Commerce.
