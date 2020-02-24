Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Monday Everardo Raul Sanchez-Cabrera, 45, of Plano, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.
“We expect our church leaders, even volunteers, to be role models and teachers, not predators," Willis said according to the DA’s website. “Those who prey on children must face the consequences.”
Sanchez-Cabrera volunteered as a worship leader at the same church where the survivor and her family attended. She was 11 years old.
In early 2019, without the knowledge of the parents, Sanchez-Cabrera began communicating with the girl over social media.
After several months of communicating via social media, Sanchez-Cabrera asked her to secretly meet with him. Sanchez-Cabrera picked up the child and drove her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.
The girl told her parents about the sexual assault after they expressed their concerns about her sad and fearful behavior.
Plano Police Detective Catherine Foreman investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the sexual assault.
Sanchez-Cabrera entered a plea of guilty and after hearing evidence, Judge Angela Tucker assessed punishment at 40 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorneys Kimberly Kircher and Geeta Singletary prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Kim Voigt-Eanes, Victim Assistance Coordinator Casey Hendrix, and Legal Secretary Raman Kaur.
