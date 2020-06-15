Prestonwood Baptist Church, led by Pastor Jack Graham, has partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box program to provide food to individuals and families in need across North Texas.
“We are honored to be a part of this new initiative that will bring relief and hope to many families in our community,” Graham said. “Many people in our urban and suburban communities are experiencing hunger due to the economic hardship brought by COVID-19."
"Feeding the hungry was a core part of Jesus’ mission, and as his followers it is our calling to love people in the same way, not only in words but also deeds.”
Under the new program, created in accordance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the USDA will purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products directly from farmers and package them in family-sized food boxes.
The boxes will then be distributed through food banks, nonprofits and local organizations and ministries such as Prestonwood.
Prestonwood Cares, the church’s compassion ministry — which has provided over 70,000 meals to people in North Texas since March — along with Grace Bridge and other local ministries, will partner as food distributors for North Texas.
The distribution sites will receive a 53-foot refrigerated trailer packed with enough meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables to feed thousands of individuals and families.
Food supplies have been distributed in several Collin County communities by Grace Bridge, as well as the South Dallas community by Salem Institutional Baptist Church and members of the South Dallas Faith Coalition.
In the coming days, food supplies will be distributed by BridgeBuilders and Bonton Farms to individuals and families in the South Dallas Bonton community.
Prestonwood Baptist Church is also planning a major food distribution in early July that will be hosted on one of the church’s campuses. This outreach will allow thousands of people in the local community to be served.
