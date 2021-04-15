The Plano City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss an initiative petition that, per Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, has amassed approximately 7,500 signatures.
If processed by the City Secretary’s office, this petition could potentially trigger a special election wherein voters decide on an ordinance restricting the city’s eminent domain authority.
“We will continue to diligently and accurately go through the verification process, and we expect that to be completed soon,” LaRosiliere explained, adding that the council may take a vote on the petition during the week of April 26. “Immediately upon completion, we will post the next meeting.”
This prospective meeting will address legislation drafted and petitioned by voters, which would effectively repeal an eminent domain ordinance approved by the council in 2017 and only allow the use of eminent domain for the construction of utility systems such as public roads. It would also put the onus on the city to either get the written consent of the property owner or, failing that, to find any alternative property that is available for the same endeavor.
If the petition is verified, the City Council will have the option to either vote on the proposed ordinance or put it on a special election ballot.
The proposed ordinance specifically alludes to the Montessori Children’s House on Hedgcoxe Drive, which has been in the middle of an intense legal battle with the city over a proposed bicycle trail along Hoblitzelle Park. The litigation has galvanized property rights activists in Plano and has been a subject of focus for organizations such as Planoites for Property Rights.
While the disputed plot of land itself is unoccupied by the building, property owner Effie Saifi has alleged that the city has been aggressively trying to obtain it via eminent domain. In December, Saifi accused city officials of reneging on settlement agreements such as one wherein 325 square feet of land along Georgetown Drive would be exchanged for a reimbursement of legal fees.
City Attorney Paige Mims commented on the pending litigation in an April 6 council meeting, saying, “The city has a lot of time and money in this case. We have made multiple, multiple attempts to settle this. We rarely use our condemnation authority, and when we do, it’s to protect our fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of this city to not pay more than fair market value.”
LaRosiliere said during the same meeting, “The narrative that the big, bad city of Plano is trampling over citizens, I think, is patently false. That’s not how we’ve operated. We’ve been consistent in terms of how we work towards collaborating and trying to find the best solutions.”
