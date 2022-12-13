The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings.
According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
At a Dec. 6 city council meeting, council members discussed the possibility of restricting public comments to before the preliminary meeting, where commentators must be physically present and speak to city matters. The idea of not broadcasting public comments was also proposed.
At the Dec. 12 meeting, council members agreed that holding public comments before the preliminary meeting would be too early for residents. Williams said he wanted a process to ensure comments pertained to the city but didn’t want to keep engaged stakeholders from speaking at a meeting. Councilmembers also agreed that broadcasting public comments kept a safe record of the council’s reactions to comments.
Councilmember Kayci Prince said she would be in favor of stopping any speaker whose comments became inappropriate or irrelevant to the city. Councilmember Maria Tu said that in previous meetings, people from outside of Plano have used Zoom to take up time during council meetings. She spoke in favor of reserving Zoom for community members only.
Plano City Manager Mark Israelson said that all councilmembers have a responsibility to create a respectful environment in the council chambers and can signal to Mayor John Munns if they believe a comment is inappropriate.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
