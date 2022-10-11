STR.jpg

Plano residents stood to show support for regulation against short term rentals during Monday night's Plano City Council meeting.

Plano City Council is gathering data in an effort to regulate short term rentals and ensure safer neighborhoods for its residents.

At a Monday City Council meeting, Plano City Council members began discussions on how they can start the process of regulating in neighborhoods. Plano residents filled the council chamber with signs saying, “Homes, not hotels” to advocate against short term rentals in the city. Due to the volume of speakers, residents were limited to a minute and a half to speak, instead of the usual three minutes. Many residents centered their arguments against short-term rentals around concerns of nuisances such as noise and parking violations, crime and lower property value.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

