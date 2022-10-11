Plano City Council is gathering data in an effort to regulate short term rentals and ensure safer neighborhoods for its residents.
At a Monday City Council meeting, Plano City Council members began discussions on how they can start the process of regulating in neighborhoods. Plano residents filled the council chamber with signs saying, “Homes, not hotels” to advocate against short term rentals in the city. Due to the volume of speakers, residents were limited to a minute and a half to speak, instead of the usual three minutes. Many residents centered their arguments against short-term rentals around concerns of nuisances such as noise and parking violations, crime and lower property value.
In a pre-meeting, Richard Abernathy, with Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd, and Hullett business litigation attorneys, defined a short-term rental as a property leased out for a period of 30 days or fewer.
Neighboring cities have experienced litigation due to their attempts to regulate the growing business of short-term rentals including AirBnB, VRBO and other related platforms.
After providing examples of successful and unsuccessful litigations, Abernathy recommended that the city of Plano identify the problems with these rentals using local city data, enforce registration for all short-term rentals in the city and not try to ban or retrofit zoning changes to existing short-term rentals.
Plano Police Chief Ed Drain told the city council that calls for service related to short-term rentals totaled at 105, with 85% of those calls relating to nuisances like noise, parking violations and overcrowding. Drain did say that calls for service relating to short-term rentals are on the rise.
While concerns arose of incoming brothels, Drain said there had been one brothel that lasted only a week that the Dallas Police Department had been investigating.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, NBCDFW.com reports that Plano and Dallas police officers executed a search warrant at a short-term rental home in Plano…
The city currently does not have specific zoning ordinances pertaining to short-term rentals, as they do not fall under other short-term dwelling units like hotels, bread and breakfasts or boarding homes.
Following resident comments and a five-minute recess, members of the City Council agreed that they would like to look at possible changes to zoning ordinances and would follow Arlington’s example in regulating short-term rentals.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.