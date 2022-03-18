Plano City Council approved nearly $14 million in expenditures for an ongoing expansion of Shiloh Road.
This expansion would include the addition of a bike lane, new street lights, a new water line, a new traffic signal, a new underground storm drain system and a bridge replacement near Park Boulevard. Construction will be done on Shiloh Road’s stretch between 14th Street and Park Boulevard, for which two additional lanes will be added.
“This is going to be a pretty huge project for us,” said Clay Lipscomb, Plano’s Community Investment Program (CIP) engineering manager, to Plano Star Courier in January.
This project was proposed due to cited deterioration and flooding of the thoroughfare, as well as documented increases in traffic congestion.
Funding for the project will come from the city’s 2021-22 Street Improvement CIP and Water CIP. The action was divided among two items that allotted $13.8 million and $170,000 for construction services and materials, respectively.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping in a plea deal. Prosecutors tried to charge him with one count of attempting to aid and abet sex trafficking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.