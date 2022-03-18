Shiloh overhaul

Construction workers pictured amid Shiloh Road expansion project

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

Plano City Council approved nearly $14 million in expenditures for an ongoing expansion of Shiloh Road.

This expansion would include the addition of a bike lane, new street lights, a new water line, a new traffic signal, a new underground storm drain system and a bridge replacement near Park Boulevard. Construction will be done on Shiloh Road’s stretch between 14th Street and Park Boulevard, for which two additional lanes will be added.

“This is going to be a pretty huge project for us,” said Clay Lipscomb, Plano’s Community Investment Program (CIP) engineering manager, to Plano Star Courier in January.

This project was proposed due to cited deterioration and flooding of the thoroughfare, as well as documented increases in traffic congestion.

Funding for the project will come from the city’s 2021-22 Street Improvement CIP and Water CIP. The action was divided among two items that allotted $13.8 million and $170,000 for construction services and materials, respectively.

