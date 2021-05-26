The Plano City Council approved three major infrastructure renovation projects with an aggregated budget of $25 million in a Monday meeting. These ordinances will allocate over $2.3 million in funding to sidewalk and alley repairs, but more significantly, will also spend $23 million in an overhaul of three culverts located east of the redeveloping Collin Creek property.
The items passed swiftly and unanimously, with the former two being attached to the meeting’s noncontroversial consent agenda. The culvert development ordinance passed less than two minutes after Plano Director of Engineering Caleb Thornhill started a brief presentation explaining its necessity.
“This is something that we have to do, [as] the culverts were installed in the early 1980s,” he said. “And obviously, the opportunity with the development under construction from an impact standpoint, we feel like this was a good, opportune time.”
Thornhill said the construction, which is anticipated to last 14-16 months, would add 50 years to the drainage infrastructure’s structural longevity.
Meanwhile, the sidewalk repairs will cover 100,000 square feet of sidewalks and barrier-free ramps in an area west of Independence Parkway. These $1.3 million improvements, officials say, will address the infrastructure’s ongoing trip hazards and ADA violations.
A separate $1 million package derived from the 2020-21 Street Improvements Community Investment Program will renovate 6,000 linear feet of pavement and revamp water drainage in six alleyways, including those for Campstone Drive, Steven Drive, Sailmaker Lane, Nova Trail, Anchor Drive and Canoncita Lane.
These projects are anticipated to start over the next few months.
