Plano City Council authorized general obligation bonds for 2022 in its Monday meeting.
The ordinance for the bond issuance is estimated by city staff to sell nearly $79.2 million in bonds for the year, which will be paid off over a 20-year term. If approved, money from the bond issuance would be earmarked for infrastructure improvements, including those for streets, traffic signals, storm drainage systems, parks and more.
Council is authorized to sanction this bond sale due to bond packages approved by Plano voters in the 2019 and 2021 elections. The 2021 bond referendum allowed for up to $364 million in total bond projects, with $231 million going toward street improvements and $82 million being dedicated to Plano Parks and Recreation projects.
The interest, which the city will pay off for the 2022 bond sale, will not be known until a bond certificate is presented and finalized. The city of Plano will be bound by this agreement to provide a report outlining detailed data surrounding this bond transaction no later than six months after the end of the current fiscal year.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
