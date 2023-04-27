McNeal's.jpg
Courtesy of McNeal's

As Downtown Plano undergoes redevelopment, an appeal that appeared before Plano City Council called into question where rehabilitation and design standards conflict.

At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, Tom McGill, co-owner of McNeal’s on K Avenue, applied for an appeal after a request to keep external renovations were denied by Plano’s Heritage Commission.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

