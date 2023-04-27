As Downtown Plano undergoes redevelopment, an appeal that appeared before Plano City Council called into question where rehabilitation and design standards conflict.
At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, Tom McGill, co-owner of McNeal’s on K Avenue, applied for an appeal after a request to keep external renovations were denied by Plano’s Heritage Commission.
According to Comprehensive Planning Manager Michael Bell, McGill received a permit for internal renovations before opening his restaurant. However, a rolling door was installed, which fell outside of McGill’s permit and violated the commission’s design standards due to the storefront’s previous uses.
McGill said that when he conducted renovations, the existing accordion doors had been rotted out, and the landlord had not informed McGill that installing a rolling door – something that’s used in many of McGill’s restaurants – would require a certificate of appropriateness.
Because the storefront was originally built between 1890 and 1963, the city proposed that McNeal instead utilize building materials that better match the time period when the building was built. However, because McGill had already invested in his current doors, he appealed for a retroactive certificate for approval.
City staff recommended that council uphold the commission’s denial, as the doors could possibly affect the historic integrity of the building, and deviating from the district’s design standards could jeopardize Downtown Plano’s historic nature.
“What does this door take away? We feel it’s nothing” McGill said to council at the meeting. “If anything, it brings out the building and helps people acknowledge it.”
Pam Holland, Plano’s archival image sleuth, said the historic commission has a duty to uphold its historic design standards and was in favor of the denial. However, she said it was not at the fault of McGill. She said the landlord should reimburse McGill for the money spent on repairs.
Council voted in a 5-3 vote to allow McGill to keep his existing doors.
Council members Maria Tu, Anthony Ricciardelli and Shelby Williams voted against the appeal to uphold the commission’s design standards. While the storefront had undergone several changes, the council members said the design standards are in place to return downtown to its unique, historic nature.
City council members Rick Grady, Kayci Prince, Rick Smith, Julie Holmer and Mayor John Muns voted to allow the doors to remain in place, as the storefront had previously undergone several major changes and lost its historical integrity after several renovations. Holmer and Muns said that it would not be fair to penalize McGill for a mistake his landlord made. Grady said even if McGill was reimbursed, the property owner could recoup the claims by higher rent and maintenance costs.
“This is a difficult decision here, but I don’t want to penalize someone for a mistake someone else made,” Muns said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
