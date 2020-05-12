During Monday night's Plano City Council meeting, council members approved three resolutions tied to federal funding for those impacted by COVID-19.
Council members approved measures that will allocate funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to homelessness prevention, rental and mortgage assistance, and small business relief.
Presentations to council members on the resolutions were made by the city’s neighborhood services department.
The first resolution amended the guidelines for funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act.) In April, HUD notified the fund grantees of their option to enact flexibility to the act’s rules.
The second resolution outlined plans for how the city will use existing grants. The neighborhood services department listed programs assisting those experiencing homelessness and those in need of rental and mortgage assistance as beneficiaries of the dollars. Under the reallocation, small businesses will be provided with economic development funds.
Neighborhood Services Director Lori Schwarz said small businesses including microbusinesses are being looked at to receive the funds. “People that would typically maybe not qualify for all the other federal dollars that would be available,” she said.
The neighborhood services department presented numbers that amount to approximately $828,000 for the assistance programs.
Council Member Rick Grady called the proposed reallocation “outstanding.”
“Thank you from a lot of people that I have been talking with in the past two or three weeks who are desperately in need. I’m going to pass along their ‘thank you.’” he said.
The third resolution approved the application for the reallocation.
Council members also approved expenditures for the Department of Public Works and the Fire-Rescue Department.
Before its regular meeting, the council appointed Ron Kelley to the North Texas Municipal Water District Board.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for May 26.
