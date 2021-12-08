After two-and-a-half hours of deliberation and debate, Plano’s pending Haggard farm development was approved by Plano City Council in its Tuesday meeting.
The council voted by a narrow margin of 5-3, with councilmen Rick Smith, Anthony Ricciardelli and Shelby Williams dissenting.
With the council’s approval, developers now have the authority to move forward with the proposed project, which has drawn backlash from some residents who argue that the mixed-use development would increase urban density and traffic congestion in the city while detracting from its perceived suburban character.
Dissenting council members also argued that it was noncompliant with Plano’s Comprehensive Plan and would saturate the city with more rental residential properties.
“We’re already at 41% rentals in the city, and that’s without projects like Beacon Square, Collin Creek, et cetera,” Williams said. “That’s a massive number of rentals for North Texas. It may be normal in Manhattan, but it’s way out of balance here.”
Conversely, Councilman Rick Grady spoke in favor of the project, saying before his affirmative vote, “This is a really good development. It has been a good development, they’ve spent a great deal of time. The neighbors that are affected most directly are mostly in support of what this development is.”
Preliminary concept plans show four tracts for the proposed Haggard farm development. The first and westernmost tract would allow a mix of hotel, multi-family, retail and office uses, including one for a proposed food and event complex named “The Almanac.” The second tract would permit multi-family, park and office uses, while the third tract would be zoned to allow office and retirement houses uses. The fourth tract would be set aside for single-family residential zoning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.