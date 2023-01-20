Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard.
At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
Originally, the land had been granted to the Guidepost Montessori at Stoney Hollow, located at 3411 Los Rios Blvd for expansion in 2009. Because the school had not expanded, the city rezoned the lot to single family residential.
While the rezoning to single family will rescind the existing Montessori school’s special use permit, the daycare will remain on the lot with some adjustments to accommodate incoming housing.
The applicants, Scott Remphrey with Brytar Companies and Rob Baldwin with Baldwin Associates LLC, said that they could have fit eight or nine homes on the lot, with the acreage provided. However, the nearby homeowners expressed opposition to the smaller houses. The final proposal was for six homes.
When area residents were notified, 41 stated their opposition against the redevelopment of the lot, while one resident expressed support.
City of Plano Planning Director Christina Day told council that a large number of those in opposition either mistook the development for an apartment complex or cited the previously proposed smaller lots as their concern.
Council Members Anthony Ricciardelli, Kayci Prince, Shelby Williams, Rick Smith and Rick Grady cited concerns regarding visibility for drivers due to existing hedges, existing masonry screening and potential obstacles once the homes are built.
Day told council that visibility was taken into account when looking at the site. The hedges will be removed, and city staff does not anticipate any visible obstacles from the homes, Day said.
Council members proposed putting signage on Los Rios to warn divers that cars may be pulling out of the nearby cul-de-sac.
Council approved the proposed rezoning unanimously.
