Houses.png

Planning Director Christina Day tells city council how staff plans to open up visibility on Los Rios Boulevard if a proposed housing development is approved. 

 Courtesy of the city of Plano

Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard.

At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

