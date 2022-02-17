Two proposed affordable housing developments in Plano are one step closer to being realized.
In a Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved two resolutions supporting the filing of requests for affordable housing tax credits for these developments. The 9% tax credits are issued for the purpose of incentivizing private sector development of affordable housing.
The passage of these resolutions does not mean that the projects are fully authorized. It merely presents Plano City Council’s review and approval of the tax credit applications to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, which has the ultimate authority to grant the prospective tax credits.
The council’s resolution came after the Plano Community Relations Commission reviewed three applications for affordable housing tax credits and found two of them to satisfactorily meet the proposed land-use requirements. Councilman Anthony Ricciardelli and other colleagues contended that their approval of the resolution is not an endorsement of the proposed housing projects themselves, but rather an acknowledgment that the plans in their current form are compliant with standards and laws.
Still, Councilman Shelby Williams departed from the otherwise-unanimous votes in abstaining from voting on both resolutions.
“There are other housing options nearby, so I come at this from a standpoint of having real difficulty separating the application for the credit versus the development and everything tied to it, so I believe I am going to abstain from this vote,” he said.
Before casting an affirmative vote for the second of these resolutions, Councilwoman Julie Holmer expressed disapproval of for-profit developers being essential to the process of constructing affordable housing in Plano.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up that I get a little bit of indigestion from seeing for-profit developers come in to do this type of development,” she said. “I think it’s really important to have a successful development for affordable housing that we engage with people that are tied into the community and very involved in the community. And I feel like some of the partnerships that we’ve seen with the nonprofit builders has allowed for more investment back into the community versus going back into a for-profit business.”
The two proposed projects, Mariposa Apartment Homes and Juniper Apartments, would respectively be located by the intersections of President George Bush Turnpike and International Parkway, and Jupiter Road and Los Rios Parkway.
