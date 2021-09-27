Plano residents will now be allowed to domesticate backyard chickens “with reasonable regulations.”
In a Monday meeting, the Plano City Council voted 7-1 in favor of two ordinances that effectively legalized and set regulations for the domestication of backyard hens. The first ordinance repealed previous restrictions on backyard hens that have drawn continued protest from property rights activists. The repealed ordinance was first enacted in 2016 and has been an impetus for backyard hens advocacy in Plano.
The second ordinance was a set of zoning regulations that were previously recommended by the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission in an Aug. 16 meeting. The zoning regulations, which Plano City Council previously tabled to Monday's meeting, put in place a mandated minimum square footage of chicken coops in residential properties, among other things.
The sole dissenting vote of both ordinances was Councilman Rick Grady, who argued that the allowance of backyard hens would infringe on the individual property rights of over 73,800 citizens in favor of accommodating roughly 200 citizens.
“I am not in support of backyard chickens, and I’m speaking on the experience of being a farm kid from a long time ago and dealing with chickens all the time,” he said. “I personally feel that the ordinance has been written extremely well, and I really commend the staff, and I commend the animal support committee, the advisory committee on all the work they have done. But I can’t support this.”
Councilmember Julie Holmer and others expressed favor for the ordinances and voted accordingly.
In a previous council meeting, Plano Director of Animal Services Jamey Cantrell said in a presentation that failure to pass the former ordinance would be burdensome to Plano Animal Services personnel, as chicken intakes have increased substantially in recent years.
