City Council canceled its Wednesday night meeting after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced held a press conference urging Texans to stay home when they can.

“Up until now, the city hasn’t taken any steps towards enforcement because the order doesn’t go into effect until April 2,” Plano spokesman Steve Stoler wrote in an email. 

Council was expected to draft and vote on a citywide ordinance that would mirror a shelter-in-place order Wednesday evening. 

Instead, the council is following Abbott’s guidance.

"People and businesses should try to comply with CDC guidelines and social distancing requirements at all times, but the order recognizes that sometimes those engaging in essential services may not always be able to do so,” Stoler wrote.

“It’s really about personal responsibility for individuals and businesses to stay home, minimize in-person contacts and work safe.”

As of Thursday morning, Plano had 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Collin County has 207. In Plano, 35 people are self-isolating and 12 are in hospital care. Twenty-five patients in Plano have recovered. 

