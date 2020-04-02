City Council canceled its Wednesday night meeting after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced held a press conference urging Texans to stay home when they can.
“Up until now, the city hasn’t taken any steps towards enforcement because the order doesn’t go into effect until April 2,” Plano spokesman Steve Stoler wrote in an email.
Council was expected to draft and vote on a citywide ordinance that would mirror a shelter-in-place order Wednesday evening.
Instead, the council is following Abbott’s guidance.
"People and businesses should try to comply with CDC guidelines and social distancing requirements at all times, but the order recognizes that sometimes those engaging in essential services may not always be able to do so,” Stoler wrote.
“It’s really about personal responsibility for individuals and businesses to stay home, minimize in-person contacts and work safe.”
As of Thursday morning, Plano had 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Collin County has 207. In Plano, 35 people are self-isolating and 12 are in hospital care. Twenty-five patients in Plano have recovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.