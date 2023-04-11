Plano City Hall.jpg

As the city of Plano continues its efforts to regulate short-term rentals, stakeholders will be invited to share key feedback with city staff.

At an April 10 Plano City Council pre-meeting, councilmembers gave direction for staff to put together a task force that would operate as a steering committee to give the city feedback on short-term rentals.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments