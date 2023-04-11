As the city of Plano continues its efforts to regulate short-term rentals, stakeholders will be invited to share key feedback with city staff.
At an April 10 Plano City Council pre-meeting, councilmembers gave direction for staff to put together a task force that would operate as a steering committee to give the city feedback on short-term rentals.
The steering committee would be made up of community members including residents of diverse locations and backgrounds, Home-Owners Association (HOA) leaders, short-term rental owners and users, members of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, hotel associations and more. Planning Director Christina Day said the group could be made up of 12-20 members.
Four community members spoke during the council pre-meeting calling for significant regulation or bans for short-term rentals, as they lower neighborhoods’ quality of lives, according to the residents who spoke.
Councilmember Rick Grady said he did not want the proposed task force to turn into an, “instrument of disagreement from 16 different opinions.”
He said he would prefer the task force be reserved for garnering different perspectives rather than the group make recommendations. Councilmember Maria Tu said she would like to see stakeholders from all over Plano and all different economic and cultural backgrounds join the task force to ensure every voice had a seat at the table.
On April 17 and May 17, the city will issue community surveys to understand how community members as a whole feel Plano’s short-term rentals should be regulated. At a May 8 joint city council and planning and zoning meeting, the city will discuss temporary regulations as the city enters phase two of its regulation for short-term rentals. From June through August, the city will host town halls to keep residents informed of how the city is handling short-term rentals, as well as garner more feedback. The city plans to conduct further public outreach from fall 2023 through spring 2024 before making more permanent regulation.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
