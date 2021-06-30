The Plano City Council voted in a preliminary Monday meeting to approve the city manager’s recommendation of a $36.4 million dispersing of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds over the next year.
Most of the discussion pivoted on two separate installments of the payment, each totaling $18.2 million. City Manager Mark Israelson told the council that the first of these funds was deposited on June 1 and that the second one would be deposited sometime within a similar timeframe next year.
“Our goal is to make sure that we’re in 100% compliance with the act so that we end up with our auditors and our use is complying with the intent of the federal government,” he said. “We have plenty of losses to be able to claim all $18.2 million under revenue loss.”
Of the $18.2 million that the city has already received, Israelson expressed intent to allocate $15.7 million of it to the general fund, of which $8 million will be used for traffic signal upgrading, a public safety endeavor he identified as a key priority among city staff. The remaining $7.7 million of the general fund allotment would go to the “normal budget cycle.”
In addition to these expenditures, Israelson added that city plans would entail a $1 million allocation toward the city’s convention and tourism fund, while $1.5 million would go to its recreation revolving fund.
Use of these funds is pending authorization from the council at a later meeting.
