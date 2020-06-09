Plano City Council met in the Florence Shapiro chamber Monday night for the first time since March. The meeting addressed the future of a four-acre property downtown and the allocation of CARES Act funding from Collin County.
Mayor Harry LaRosiliere also proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth in Plano. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The mayor said he encouraged “all of our citizens to join me and the City Council in celebrating the historic events.” LaRosiliere noted Stimpson and Drake Park in the Douglass community. The park, named after Mose Stimpson and Andy Drake, first opened in 2017.
A small portion of property by Downtown Plano’s DART station was the subject of an almost hour-long discussion. The Plano Housing Authority proposed a multi-unit building structure for the property. The property was introduced as a remedy to the demand for affordable housing in the city.
Plano resident Colleen Epstein opposed the project. “We could use the space for a parking garage downtown or develop less dense suburban neighborhoods like single-family homes. We need to keep Plano suburban,” she said.
LaRosiliere said the property is not likely to sustain single-family homes. “It is off a DART rail in a four-corner area. It is four acres.”
Council Member Lily Bao said a multifamily structure would not help to increase economic growth in Plano. “People who would live there, they probably don’t work in Plano. They just want to get easy access to downtown Dallas to work,” she said. Council members Shelby Williams and Anthony Ricciardelli also showed opposition to the item.
Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince said the construction would help house those struggling to find affordable housing in the city.
“I think I’m looking at this more as an investment in our community,” Prince said. “If you value the need we have in our community for affordable housing, then to me this is an investment worth making.”
The council voted to deny the proposal 3 to 4.
The council also ratified the allocation of CARES Act funds from the county. Several social service organizations in the county were chosen by neighborhood service staff in Plano, Allen, Frisco and McKinney to distribute the dollars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.