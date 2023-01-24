Housing.png

From 1999 to 2014, the organization applied for funds annually and received approximately $1,773,213.78 of federal funds in those 15 years, according to a presentation by Neighborhood Services Director Lori Schwarz.

 Courtesy of the city of Plano

The Plano City Council saw two housing items in its Monday meeting. The first centered around short-term rentals and how the city aims to regulate these entities and prevent further nuisances and criminal activity.

Discussions around short-term rentals began on Oct. 10, where council aimed to understand the landscape of Plano’s short-term rental market and enforce a process that would prevent litigation against the city.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments