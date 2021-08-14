Traditionally, city council agenda items are designated to the consent agenda if they are generally considered to be routine and non-controversial, but two consent agenda items that were discussed in Plano City Council’s Monday meeting were anything but.
Councilman Rick Grady seemed cognizant of this fact when he made a motion to remove two ethics ordinances from the consent agenda. A 90-minute discussion on the first one, a proposed repeal of a December 2020 ordinance mandating council member recusals on the basis of campaign contributions, shortly followed.
Participating in these deliberations was every member of the council and 26 residents who signed up to give public comment. The gallery was filled with dozens of people who were passionately outspoken against repealing the recusal ordinance, which was initially sponsored by Councilman Rick Smith and ex-Councilwoman Lily Bao.
“As a voter who voted in the most recent election and looked at the statements that many of you made in running for election, it would have disappointed me to know that within 60 days after being elected that you would turn around and want to void an ethics ordinance that had been passed late last year. What signal does that send to the voter and their confidence that they should have in you?” speaker Pat Greer said.
“Why are we all trying to come to you and convince you not to repeal an ethics ordinance? Why are you not explaining to us why in the world you’d want to repeal an ethics ordinance? I don’t even get that,” said another speaker, Judie Villarreal, to lively applause from the gallery.
After public comment, members of council engaged in discussion that was similar to the one that was had in December.
“I want to start by vouching for the integrity of every council member I’ve served with past and present since I began serving in 2017,” said Councilman Anthony Ricciardelli. “I really don’t think any council member has changed their vote on a single item, a single zoning case, a single any type of vote as a result of a campaign contribution that they have received.”
Nonetheless, he and other colleagues agreed that the recusal ordinance, while imperfect and in need of improvement, was a necessary step in keeping public trust in the council intact.
Councilman Shelby Williams concurred with Ricciardelli.
“When public faith in the government is undermined and it starts to slide, then everything that has been built in this tremendous city will be on the decline, slow or fast, and I really don’t want to see that happen,” Williams said.
Mayor pro tem Kayci Prince, one of the council’s most ardent critics of the ordinance, echoed previous critiques in criticizing the ambiguous language and saying, “I never liked the fact that we never put a time on the donation. We just put $1,000 and never put a time. If we were willing to put something like two years after the donation, that would make more sense.”
Prince also expressed dissatisfaction at the fact that the ordinance was approved in Councilman Rick Grady’s absence, whose wife died from complications stemming from COVID-19 around the time of the Dec. 7 meeting.
Councilwoman Maria Tu’s prior criticisms of the ordinance’s lack of enforcement also resurfaced, with Tu saying, “Make it so it penalizes people. Make it so it penalizes me.”
Following discussion on the perceived shortcomings and necessity of the ordinance, the council voted unanimously in favor of tabling the recusal item for a later work session.
The second item, an ordinance prohibiting council members from using their official titles while making political endorsements, passed 6-2 after a motion to table failed to secure a majority vote.
