Plano City Council decided Monday evening to withdraw a vote on extending the city’s local state of emergency. Plano’s stay-at-home order will expire this week as is stated in the original declaration.
Because Gov. Greg Abbott’s newest directive supersedes local orders, the council did not vote on the original item.
“I’m asking to withdraw the item as it is no longer necessary,” City Manager Mark Israelson said.
The extension was set to last until June 8 providing the authority for Mayor Harry LaRosiliere or the council to terminate it.
The council approved 14 items during the teleconference meeting. Of the items, two ordinances were adopted. Directed by the police department, an ordinance to change the wording of a 2006 ordinance with restrictions for sex offenders was approved by the council.
“Our current ordinance is outdated,” the council’s agenda memo read. The new wording expands the restrictions placed on offenders. According to the memo, Plano has seen an increase in the number of sex offenders living in the city due to a lack of restrictions.
“Of the 19 new offenders in 2019, eight registered for ‘possession of child pornography,’" the memo read. A portion of the offenders reported not living in the city when the offense occurred.
“They informed us they moved to Plano because there were no restrictions for possession of child porn charges. This means they ultimately can live right next to a school or playground or other areas where children commonly gather,” the memo read.
A second ordinance to provide property owners with guidelines for removing graffiti and a penalty for failure to remove unwanted drawings was adopted. “The neighborhood services department has met with both the former and current chief of police, and there were no objections to these ordinance amendments,” the memo reads.
As of Monday, the ordinances are in effect. The city of Plano is no longer under a state of emergency as of Tuesday. The council’s next meeting is set for May 11.
