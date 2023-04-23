Election Day is around the corner, and Plano City Council has six candidates on the ballot — Maria Tu, Rick Horne, Colleen Aguilar-Epstein, Brett Cooper, Shelby Williams and Julie Holmer. Election day is Saturday, May 6. Early voting runs from April 24 through May 2. Voters can access more information at plano.gov/1402/Elections. Holmer and Tu did not respond by the questionnaire deadline.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running for Plano City Council?
Colleen Aguilar-Epstein (Place 3): I am running for the Plano City Council because I love this city and the great people who live here, and want to do what I can to ensure a bright future for all residents. For over 30 years, my husband and I have enjoyed the uniqueness of Plano and raised our children here. Having served on the Plano Board of Adjustment, and many professional and volunteer boards, my Plano roots are deep. With so much invested in Plano, I am eager to contribute what I can to direct decisions that will have consequences for our city far into the future. Plano is at a crossroads; we must decide what kind of city we want to become. Many residents moved to Plano for the excellent school system, safe neighborhoods, award winning parks and libraries, and the best place to raise a family. I want to preserve the suburban character of Plano that so many of us moved here for.
Brett Cooper (Place 5): I am running for city council due to concerns I have about decisions from the last few years. Our current councilman voted to defund the city's contribution to Turning Point because they provide emergency contraception services to women. He also voted against common sense COVID mitigation measures and called for overturning the 2020 election. I have a common sense approach to issues and bring the unique perspective of science and public health as potentially the only physician member of City Council. I also want to ensure that Plano remains vibrant and forward-thinking as we confront the challenges of the next 20-30 years.
Rick Horne (Place 3): My family loves this city, from the schools to parks and recreation. When we moved here, I almost immediately got involved with the community. This started with the Plano Balloon Festival Board and continued with serving on the Parks and Recreation Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission. As a longtime Rotarian, I want to continue to serve. It is my belief my skillset as a businessman and a collaborator will help City Council tackle the future issues of smart development and growth while staying the City of Excellence. I want to see Plano remain vibrant and not a tired suburb that has happened to other suburbs of Dallas.
Shelby Williams (Place 5): I’m running for re-election. By the grace of God I was able to achieve all of my campaign promises a little more than a year after I was elected in 2019. I did everything I said I was going to do and more, but I didn’t stop there. Plano has transitioned from a developing city to a mature city, and in a post-pandemic world we face new challenges. We have infrastructure that needs to be maintained consistently. Much of our city was built for an era prior to the digital age. A growing region places greater demands on public safety. I feel I’m just hitting my stride as a councilman, and I’m tackling bigger issues, such as restricting short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods, and fighting for greater transparency by DART. I can have an even greater impact over the next four years than I had in the last four, and so I’m seeking a second term.
What do you feel are the most pressing issues in the city?
Colleen Aguilar-Epstein (Place 3): Our city has many urgent needs (such as replacing aging infrastructure), but to determine our greatest need, I asked myself “what need is there in our city, that if we don’t get it right, would be practically irreversible?” The answer is “the need to preserve our small percentage of remaining undeveloped land for the highest and greatest use, and to protect our four corner centers from attempts to re-zone them into high-density/multi-story, multi-family apartments”. Because once these structures are built, they will likely be permanent fixtures in our city, and will increase our population beyond what our city was ever intended. After Beacon Square, Collin Creek Mall, and Legacy Central are built, our housing stock in the city of Plano will be 42% multifamily. When you consider the estimated number of privately owned homes that are actually rentals, the city of Plano is now a majority rental community. This is unhealthy on many levels. I love our city and the way it is run, but clearly, the trends are working against us, and require our attention. I will diligently work to protect the remainder of our undeveloped land and our four corner centers from high density multifamily rezoning, and preserve them for business development or home ownership.
Additionally, Short Term Rental houses (STRs) are popping up all over the city in residential neighborhoods. STR’s are houses that are leased for less than 30 days, and have been hosts to brothels, shootings, and “Party Houses” in Plano. They are replacing long-term neighbor relationships that are built on trust and interdependence, with a revolving door of new strangers every week. There is little incentive for these anonymous strangers to behave responsibly to their neighbors, resulting in weekly incidents of “disturbance of the peace” for many homeowners, and an increase in crime. I do not favor “regulating” existing STRs in residential neighborhoods, because enforcement of our current nuisance ordinances is not working. Enforcement of existing city ordinances requires residents to first live the negative experience (weekend after weekend), before Police come out to give a “warning”. In other words, there is nothing that can be done to enforce an ordinance, until the offense has actually transpired. Then it is too late to prevent a dangerous situation. Police officers are being taken off of the streets, to essentially serve as "on-demand hotel security guards" at STRs throughout the city. I support an ordinance that would clarify that according to Article 14 of Plano’s Zoning Code, STRs are already prohibited in Plano’s residential neighborhoods.
Brett Cooper (Place 5): We must confront the issue of short-term rentals to ensure that our neighborhoods remain exactly that, a place where neighbors can live in community. We must address housing that provides diversity in housing stock, including smaller footprint homes to allow for residents who want to downsize or new residents moving here who want a starter home.
Rick Horne (Place 3): The City of Plano is competing with the newer developments to the North. We are losing talent and business opportunities to our neighbors. We need to keep Plano an economic engine for North Texas bringing in new businesses and helping our diverse population start small businesses that we can all share and enjoy Businesses provide a significant portion to our tax revenue. Without business growth, our residents will feel pressure on their personal property tax if they expect the same services that they have come to rely on and enjoy. This will require support and growth in partnership with PISD, Collin College and UT Dallas. Also, we need to expand our housing options whereas a person new to the workforce can find reasonable housing to shorten their commute, thus easing traffic.
Shelby Williams (Place 5): As Plano has transitioned to a mature city, we’re charged not with growth and development, but with revitalization. Any mature city must continually revitalize over time. Our challenge is to manage that responsibly so that we preserve the character and spirit of excellence for which Plano is known. We need to create the future version of the Plano we all love today. That’s easier said than done, and that’s a long-term need.
More immediate needs are to ensure Plano reclaims the #1 spot as America’s Safest City and dominates America’s Best Places to Raise a Family.
Short-Term Rentals have become an increasingly prominent issue in Plano, with shootings and brothels grabbing headlines, but a larger effect never makes the headlines: if the house next to you becomes a short-term rental, you don’t have a neighbor. This erodes the fabric of a neighborhood, which in turn erodes the fabric of our community.
We also need greater DART transparency—we know we will give $106 million to DART this year (1 cent of our sales tax, required as a DART member city), but DART can’t tell us how much of that money is spent in Plano.
How do you feel the city should approach revitalizing its aging infrastructure?
Colleen Aguilar-Epstein (Place 3): The city has passed many bonds to fund revitalization, and has a long term plan of capital improvements. I support a budget that first prioritizes citizens’ rights and, safety, and secondly provides for the general welfare. Maintaining our infrastructure is the first and greatest component of “the general welfare”. But in addition to maintenance and repair of our infrastructure, we need to ask what is the capacity of our infrastructure to handle the explosion in our population numbers. We are landlocked, so there is only so much that can be done to mitigate traffic congestion with infrastructure adjustments. At a certain point, we will have to cap our population growth, by curbing additional high-density residential developments.
Brett Cooper (Place 5): Thus far, the city has done a good job of trying to set aside money each year through the Community Investment Program budget. This program looks at a rolling 4 year future projection to anticipate needs for the years after the current budget. For FY23, $332 million was budgeted towards infrastructure, including streets, drainage, sewer, and water. I want to ensure that Plano continues to stay ahead of its infrastructure needs rather than falling so far behind that we cannot catch up. Much of our city's current infrastructure is approaching 40-50 years old and will need to be maintained over the next couple of decades.
Rick Horne (Place 3): Currently, the City is in the middle of a 4 year program to update its Traffic Management System and Intersection Optimization Program. Though we cannot restrict the amount of traffic that is passing through Plano, these two updates will allow the City to manage traffic flow. I am also encouraged with the road improvements with placement of the asphalt overlays which will extend the life of the roadways. I would like to see the Dept. of Public Works prioritize alleyways that need repair. Last, I think the city needs to continue to perform I&I studies of the stormwater and wastewater lines. The wastewater treatment plants continue to treat stormwater that infiltrates into the sanitary lines. My opinion it that if these comingled are reduced, the WWTP will treat less water therefore hopefully, pass the saving onto the Plano consumers.
Shelby Williams (Place 5): Late last year I proposed developing a 30-year maintenance roadmap for the city. Since we’re built-out, we won’t be building much that’s brand new. I am pursuing cataloging every single piece of infrastructure we’re responsible for maintaining: roads, alleys, bridges, facilities, water lines, sewage mains, etc. so that we can track what we expect to require maintenance/repair/replacement and when. I’ve proposed 30 years because that’s the lifespan of some of our longest-lived assets, and I want to plan this out for as long as is meaningful.
When we can lay out our maintenance expenditures over a long period, we can make the annual spend much more predictable. This will reduce our reliance on issuing bonds to make needed repairs, the way we did in 2021. Moreover, we currently spend $20 million per year just in interest on our bonds. By operationalizing most of these maintenance expenses, we can recover as much of that $20 million in interest as possible, and put that money back into our roads rather than into interest on bonds.
How do you plan to help revitalize underutilized commercial areas?
Colleen Aguilar-Epstein (Place 3): I support getting rid of the red tape requirements that hinder the conversion of declining brick and mortar retail use to service or active uses. For example, recently in Plano, a martial arts studio had to go through the city’s full blown rezoning process, just to get a Specific Use Permit (SUP) in order to move into a light industrial commercial area. By making it easier for repurposing of commercial areas to venues for children’s birthday party’s, recreation, the arts, hair saloons, veterinarians, clinics, restaurants, butchers, fresh farmer’s markets, tutoring centers, etc, we can keep these areas vibrant neighborhood centers for live interaction.
Brett Cooper (Place 5): I would like to see partnerships with retail center owners to incentivize redevelopment for a changing retail world. I also want to see the city use some economic development incentive funds towards small businesses rather than large corporations. Small businesses are the fabric of the community and residents still want options to shop in store and patronize local businesses. Plano could also seek to partner with Collin College to attract some of their graduates to attract their entrepreneurial businesses in Plano through ideas such as a product/business competition that awards incentive money to the winner(s) if they open their business in Plano.
Rick Horne (Place 3): One of the bigger areas that we should look at is our neighborhood corners. During my time on Planning and Zoning, we developed the Neighborhood Business Design as part of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan. The NBD can be adapted to have retail on the ground level with options to have housing on the second floor. Also, include with NBD would be something like Manor Homes that are a four-plex apartment that looks like a larger home with a single entry. But the NBD conversion will require a re-examination of our parking requirements. We have large swaths of gray deserts that can be used for re-development.
Shelby Williams (Place 5): This may be the biggest long-term challenge facing Plano. We were built out in bursts largely during the 80s and 90s, which developed a significant amount of commercial property before the digital age really hit us. As a result, we have a lot of four-corner retail falling into disuse and blight. It can’t remain as it is, but just “doing something” isn’t a solution either.
I championed the creation of the new Plano 2021 Comprehensive Plan, which very thoughtfully considered what sorts of developments would be appropriate in various areas of the city. I want to invite developers to present concepts and proposals for what they would do with the areas in our city that need revitalization/redevelopment within the guidance of our new Comprehensive Plan.
How do you plan to keep taxes low while maintaining Plano’s quality of life?
Colleen Aguilar-Epstein (Place 3): I will protect what I call the “virtuous cycle”, that both keeps our taxes low, while maintaining Plano’s quality of life:
1. I will protect the quality of our schools and neighborhoods by diligently overseeing rezoning cases that come before the City Council. I will favor zoning that promotes business and single family developments. This will ensure that Plano is a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
2. This quality off life, and excellent school system attracts highly educated and talented residents. These residents are what Companies are looking for when they consider locating here.
3. Business growth contributes to our tax base, while using less of our resources than residents do. This means that we slow the population growth to preserve our quality of life, while keeping everyone’s taxes lower.
Brett Cooper (Place 5): We must continue to attract and retain quality commercial businesses. They currently provide about 50% of the tax base in Plano, which then lowers the tax burden on homeowners. I moved here due to the excellent city services and amenities that we have in Plano. Our city has been fiscally responsible for several years in keeping taxes low while maintaining the excellence of our services. I would like to see that continue.
Rick Horne (Place 3): Every year the council should examine the city’s budgets, line by line. The City Manager has asked the various departments to examine their needs vs their wants. We should prioritize safety while keeping costs down. Currently, businesses pay 52% of the revenue into the city coffers, most of that through B2B sales tax. We need to encourage businesses to relocated to Plano to help increase this revenue stream. We must also encourage small business growth, particularly with our multi-cultural entrepreneurs, so they can showcase their diverse talents and products to the rest of the citizens of Plano.
Shelby Williams (Place 5): I’m proud to say I’ve already done so. While I was running for Plano City Council in 2019, I was simultaneously championing property tax reform and relief at the Capitol in Austin. Since I was elected, we have adopted the No-New-Revenue Tax Rate (kept the city’s portion of your property taxes flat) all four years I’ve been in office. We did this while maintaining Plano’s very high standards of excellence.
To be clear, the No-New-Revenue Rate is not sustainable in perpetuity. To survive the ravages of inflation over time, a city has to either expand its tax base (add new property / increase density), reduce spending (usually by cutting services), or raise taxes. Nobody wants any of those. It’s our duty as council to tax responsibly and spend responsibly, which is why my focus isn’t on raw dollars, but on driving maximum value for each of your tax dollars.
By prioritizing the most important things, like public safety and infrastructure, providing maximum value for our other excellent services, and promoting revitalization where needed to increase commercial property values (and taxes) without dramatically increasing population density, we are best able to strike a balance and maintain our excellence while keeping taxes low.
How do you plan to keep Plano relevant among neighboring growing cities?
Colleen Aguilar-Epstein (Place 3): We will remain relevant to businesses as long as we have continue to protect the virtuous cycle that I described above that makes Plano a great place to live, and lowers our tax burden.
Brett Cooper (Place 5): I think that we must continue to support our excellent services while keeping an eye to continual improvement and what is up and coming. Residents are attracted to the stability and excellence of Plano and we do not need to be what is new and flashy. However, we must be forward thinking. I want to see a continued and growing partnership with Plano ISD so that we can maintain excellent schools. which also attracts residents and businesses. I also want to see us seek to retain the businesses of the future. An example of this would be an upcoming location of a foreign company that wants to manufacture electric vehicle chargers in Plano. By always asking "what is next," we show that we are thinking to the next 150 years as a city.
Rick Horne (Place 3): Make no mistake, we are competing with our other North Texas neighbors for talent and business. We must continue to be the economic engine of North Texas. But to do this, we must support PISD and local private education, along with Collin College and the other 4 universities to produce an educated workforce that businesses can draw on. But the other elements that bring people to Plano is the 85 parks and 93 miles of trails that are within 15 minute walking distances from the neighborhoods. We need to keep our 5 Public Libraries open 7 days a week to not only provide free books, but also career and workforce development. Last but not least, we must continue to support the arts whether it be the North Texas Theatre of Performing Arts, or the ArtCentre of Plano, Douglass Community Art Wall or Robinson Fine Arts Center, popup concerts at McCall Plaza or Redtail Pavilion. All these elements make Plano a welcoming community that will continue to be vibrant and relevant, keeping Plano the City of Excellence.
Shelby Williams (Place 5): We can’t predict what the world (or North Texas) will look like over the next 50 years. What we can do is develop a resilient community fabric and a framework in which we, as a now mature city, can continually adapt to changes in economy, demography, and technology. We must continuously revitalize be able to compete with our neighbors all around us, and continue to offer the very best in quality of life for the region. This is what made Plano the great city we are today, and we owe it to those who created the city before us, and those who will live in it after us to preserve that value proposition.
