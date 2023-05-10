A temporary ban has been placed on short-term rentals, disallowing new short-term rental establishments until May 15, 2024, and an effort to adopt a registration process was tabled to June 26 after the state's legislative session is expected to conclude.
At a Monday, May 8, meeting, Plano City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss how the city should address growing concern for short-term rentals during an unpredictable legislative session in Austin.
City of Plano Policy and Government Relations Director Andrew Fortune highlighted key bills that could affect how the city can regulate short-term rentals.
House Bill 2665 would create a taskforce to study short-term rentals and share the results with the legislature during the next session.
House Bill 3169 prohibits municipalities from prohibiting or limiting short-term rentals.
Senate Bill 929 proposes that municipalities must provide compensation before revoking the right to use property for a use that was allowed before the adoption of or change to a zoning regulation or boundary.
Through May 17, the city currently has a survey regarding short-term rentals and has received more than 4,000 responses since its launch on April 17. From the data collected, the city aimed to put together a registration process where short-term rentals must register with the city to operate in Plano. The process would include displaying the location, floor plan, proof of insurance, short-term rental rules and maximum allowed guests, notification to neighbors of short-term rentals, a registration fee and a window extending to Nov. 30 at the latest to register an short-term rental.
According to City of Plano Planning Director Christina Day, any incidents with police or a problem with paperwork could lead to a denial from the city.
Several residents spoke in favor of banning or severely restricting short-term rentals due to recent nuisances and criminal activity over the last two years.
Plano City Council member Anthony Ricciardelli said while he would be in favor of passing a temporary ban on short-term rentals, he would want to table approving the registration process until June 26, after the legislative session to ensure the city remained in compliance with state law.
Ricciardelli’s motion to table the item passed 6-2.
The Plano Planning and Zoning board addressed a proposed ban on short-term rentals following council’s decision to table a registration process.
P&Z Commissioner Bennett Ratliff said there was a bill proposed to ban all regulation on short-term rentals. He proposed tabling the item until June 26 as well to ensure Plano did not become a target for legislatures. As a former state representative, Ratliff said from his experience, it’s common for the legislature to target cities to remove any local control over key issues.
Commissioner Tosan Olley confirmed that if the ban was tabled, there would be an opportunity for new short-term rentals to flood Plano to be grandfathered into the city’s proposed registration and allowed uses.
Commissioners Michael Bronsky and Gary Cary spoke in favor of recommending approval for a short-term rental ban for city council, so they can make the decision.
Commission Chair David Downs said while he wants to ensure STRs are regulated, he agreed with Ratliff’s concerns. Additionally, he said there was not enough information to work with to make a decision. He added that compared to the number of homes and apartments in Plano, the ratio of short-term rentals is very small. He was in favor of waiting to recommend a ban until more information was obtained.
“Our job is not to pass or fail something,” Commission Chair David Downs said. “It’s to take in the information we have and make a decision.”
During a vote to table, the commission was split 4-4. When voting to recommend approval for a ban, the vote was again split 4-4, automatically sending the item back to council.
Ricciardelli said the city has been conducting short-term rental studies since 2018, and the time to act is now.
Council member Kayci Prince said a ban would be difficult to enforce, and she wanted more information regarding the impact of short-term rentals in Plano.
The temporary ban, slated to last through May 15, 2024, was approved 7-1.
Council member Rick Smith said the ban was not a punitive measure. It’s a way to allow the city to gather more information on existing short-term rentals in Plano.
