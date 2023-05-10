STR.png

Bill France and other residents spoke in favor of severe limitation or bans on short term rentals. 

 City of Plano

A temporary ban has been placed on short-term rentals, disallowing new short-term rental establishments until May 15, 2024, and an effort to adopt a registration process was tabled to June 26 after the state's legislative session is expected to conclude.

At a Monday, May 8, meeting, Plano City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss how the city should address growing concern for short-term rentals during an unpredictable legislative session in Austin.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments