The Plano City Council voted unanimously to lift city regulations on tattoo and body piercing studios at a Monday meeting.
This consent agenda item specifically removes Article VIII, a 2001 ordinance that mandates that studios furnish city-sanctioned permits and comply with periodical inspections, from the Plano City Charter.
The request for repeal cited these regulations as an unnecessary burden, as the Texas Department of Regulation and Licensing already enforce similar policies and conduct health inspections. Furthermore, it characterized the city-wide regulations of tattoo and body piercing studios as an unworthy financial encumbrance, given that “total annual revenue to the city from permits amounts to approximately $4,400.”
This move comes 11 years after Plano City Council passed a March 2010 amendment to Article VIII, which held that “tattoo and body piercing studios may be inspected routinely and as frequently as necessary” and imposed a $200 annual permit fee.
Before the council’s Monday repeal of the law, failure to comply with the regulations was considered a Class C misdemeanor.
