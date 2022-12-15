Legends.jpg
Courtesy of Legends at Chase Oaks

After two years of reworking a plan to revitalize the Legends at Chase Oaks apartment complex, proposed additions of dwelling units and amenities expansions were denied by the Plano City Council.

At a Monday City Council meeting, Starpoint partner Michael Farahnik resubmitted a plan to revitalize Legends at Chase Oaks, which would include a larger clubhouse, a dog park, new buildings, some reaching three stories, and a parking space for each bedroom in the complex.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments