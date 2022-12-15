After two years of reworking a plan to revitalize the Legends at Chase Oaks apartment complex, proposed additions of dwelling units and amenities expansions were denied by the Plano City Council.
At a Monday City Council meeting, Starpoint partner Michael Farahnik resubmitted a plan to revitalize Legends at Chase Oaks, which would include a larger clubhouse, a dog park, new buildings, some reaching three stories, and a parking space for each bedroom in the complex.
While staff recommended denial due to the proposed changes not meeting the city’s comprehensive plan, the City of Plano Planning and Zoning commission had approved the item in a 5-2 vote in a Nov. 21 meeting.
By adding the new buildings, Farahnik said the complex would help alleviate the high demand for housing while keeping a lower density than nearby apartment complexes. Farahnik told council that the proposed changes were met with support by the Chase Oaks HOA president in a letter.
Council members expressed opposition due to the raised density, loss of green space and not hearing from Chase Oaks residents specifically.
Following the presentation, Plano Mayor John Muns highlighted the importance of revitalizing all of Plano, especially 30-year-old multifamily units. While the community is raising its density from 10 units per acre to 13 units per acre, Muns said it is still lower than other nearby apartment communities, and allowing revitalization to take place will encourage residents to put capital into improving their properties.
Councilmembers Kayci Prince and Anthony Ricciardelli expressed opposition to the item, saying he did not want to set an example to other apartment communities that revitalization will include increased density, because the city is not prepared to handle that influx.
Councilmember Rick Grady expressed opposition due to a loss of green space and feeling like the added buildings were wedged into the property.
Councilmember Maria Tu said that she would have liked to hear from more Chase Oaks residents to understand their thoughts on the revitalization plan.
Councilmember Shelby Williams said that Plano tends to be full of either apartments or large homes, and there is not enough of a middle ground for young adults who want to begin homeownership and older couples looking to downsize. He expressed opposition saying he wanted to see efforts toward a more diversified housing market in Plano.
Councilmember Julie Holmer expressed support in the item. She addressed inaccuracies regarding resident comments sent to her opposing the item and said she would like to hear from Chase Oaks residents, rather than hearing from residents nowhere near the complex.
Councilmember Rick Smith said Farahnik could capitalize off the homey-feel of the complex and the green space that other complexes cannot offer.
The item was denied in a 6-2 vote.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.