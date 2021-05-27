Plano City Council members pressed electric utility provider Oncor over its handling of the rotating power outages of February’s Winter Storm Uri before voting against its request to raise distribution rates within the city.
Before officials unanimously made this vote in a Monday meeting, Oncor Area Manager Paul Hernandez provided the council an update on changes to the company’s response protocols to weather-induced power shedding.
“I’m a 36-year employee next month, and I’ve never faced an event quite like this one,” he said, adding that Oncor was instructed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to shed 7,200 megawatts to ensure power grid stability. Experts say one megawatt is enough to power 400-800 homes for one year.
Hernandez also said that Oncor requested 2,400 full-time employees to assist with preparation for the storm, during which the company received 3 million customer calls.
Following Hernandez’s presentation, Councilwoman Maria Tu questioned him on Oncor’s communication efforts of the rolling blackouts, prefacing that her husband died of cancer two days before they began.
“Every time I think about this, it traumatizes me because I keep thinking, ‘What if the electricity went out, and I can’t keep him warm?’” she said. “It’s not so bad to be out of electricity if we know it. I think transparency is what most people are really angry about. Had we known, we could make plans. Had I known, I probably would have tried to get my husband into a hotel earlier, or try to get him into a hospital. … Are we now prepared? Are we now prepared to be transparent?”
Hernandez replied that Oncor has an array of communication systems, but did not specify ways the company is notifying customers of imminent outages beyond through a dedicated smartphone app. Still, he contended that Oncor is trying to “harden” its communications system and provide more mediums of information without specifying what those are.
Following this, he responded to an inquiry by Councilwoman Lily Bao concerning the existence of a map outlining areas where and when load shedding is happening. Hernandez said this information was proprietary, a claim which Bao’s colleague, Councilman Rick Smith, conceded to while echoing Tu’s sentiment that advance notice of outages should be given.
“There was communication with regard to what our actions will be, but is there room for improvement? Absolutely. Is there something more that we can do to better prepare our customers? Absolutely, and that is something we are striving and working on, and have been working on since the event,” Hernandez said.
The resolution denying increased distribution rates came weeks after Oncor filed an application requesting a total distribution revenue of $97.8 million among all cities that comprise the Oncor Cities Steering Committee (OCSC), a consumer interest governing body including Plano and more than 150 other member cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington.
The financial burden this would entail for Plano is unknown.
