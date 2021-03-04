With the March 1 filing deadline having lapsed, the candidates for the Plano City Council Place 7 special election have been decided.
Among a slate of contenders who have filed campaign treasurer appointments, five have officially completed the petition and filing requirements. The first of these to do so was Bill Lisle III, a landscape management proprietor and Plano resident of almost 20 years who has previously run for mayor and Place 1.
The four other candidates who will be on the ballot for Place 7 are entrepreneur and software consultant Julie Holmer, realtor Sandeep Shrivastava, middle school teacher Chris Robertson and former councilman David M. Smith.
This special election, which is taking place on May 1 in concurrence with Plano’s general election, was called after the Feb. 8 resignation of incumbent councilwoman Lily Bao, who is running for the mayor’s Place 6 seat against John Muns and Lydia Ortega.
In addition to Places 6 and 7, voters in the general election will decide the results of the races for Places 2, 4 and 8. They will also vote for Plano ISD Board of Trustees candidates running for Places 1, 2, 3 and 6, and decide on a $364 million bond referendum divided between seven items.
More information can be found online at www.plano.gov/1402/Elections.
