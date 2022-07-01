A representative from Oncor took a firm line of questioning from the Plano City Council during a presentation Monday evening.
The presentation came following reports of some Plano residents experiencing power outages. On June 20, a local outage occurred that Oncor's website said affected over 1,500 people. The power was promptly restored, and city officials did not indicate that heat had anything to do with it, but reports of heat-related power outages continued to come in June amid the summer heat wave.
“Even though the pocket of outages was small, it affected about 400 accounts,” said Paul Hernandez, an Oncor area manager, to the council on Monday.
When Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince asked Hernandez about the average lifespan of the company's transformers, Hernandez said the longevity may vary.
Said Hernandez: "They can last 50 years. Some brand new ones will fail after three years [because] of something that wasn’t caught in the manufacturing.”
But other issues surrounding the electricity provider were brought up by members of council.
Councilman Rick Grady expressed concerns about leaning telephone polls (“They, to me and the citizens that are around there, do not look safe. They look like they are leaning more than 30 degrees."), which Hernandez addressed by assuring that Oncor is "proactively looking" at the affected areas while having already replaced some poles belonging to them and competitors alike.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Maria Tu mentioned February 2021's Winter Storm Uri, telling Hernandez that her husband's death occurring days before it made her think about how difficult it would have been to care for him had he witnessed the resulting outages.
“With this current theme that sort of ran through this past week, it sort of brought it all to the front to me again,” Tu said. “Luckily, it’s not a long period of time, but still, we’re dealing with people’s lives, aren’t we?”
Hernandez described the heat-related outages as "granular," adding that Oncor's communications team is working on making its messaging capabilities more specialized and neighborhood-specific.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
