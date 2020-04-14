The Plano City Council met via videoconference Monday evening to vote on the reappointment of the municipal judges for four more years.
Among the appointments was Chief Municipal Judge Don Stevenson.
Setting term limits for the reappointments, the council deliberated on the possibility of adopting two-year term limits.
Stevenson opposed the proposal because of its potential to deter lawyers from seeking municipal positions.
“Many attorneys are not cognizant of the complications and duties of the municipal judges. It just doesn’t work out,” Stevenson said. “In two years, they’re going to be trying to justify their existence to the council, which at four years, that’s not an issue.”
Council Member Shelby Williams suggested introducing four-year contracts with two-year renewals for more decision-making from the council.
“My perspective is one of providing every successive council the oversight,” Williams said.
Council Member Maria Tu also opposed the measure. Tu said she wanted “newness” to play a role in the judiciary.
But City Attorney Paige Mims said the statute requires ordinances of two or four years.
In response to the push for more oversight, Mims said, “I want to remind all of you, again, of the independence of the judiciary. You cannot have the perception that the position is political because it is supposed to be independent to carry out justice.”
The council voted 6-2 to approve the reappointments.
The meeting also saw several approved items and one tabled item surrounding expenditures and contract approvals. During a discussion over funding for the Red Tail Pavilion, Council Member Anthony Ricciardelli proposed using hotel-motel tax funds as the project would be eligible for the funds.
In response, City Manager Mark Israelson said the council should wait to move forward with the item.
“We do anticipate the hotel-motel occupancy tax is going to be one of the hardest hit for the entire city based upon the pandemic to the impact of the travel-related industry,” Israelson said.
The council is set to revisit the pavilion funding item on May 26.
