The Plano City Council called an emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss a possible ordinance mandating some business owners to create mask policies in their stores. Council members ultimately passed a “strong recommendation” that encourages shoppers to wear masks.
Council members voted on two versions of the drafted ordinance that ultimately led to the recommendation’s passing. The original ordinance had a provision that made safety policies within businesses enforceable.
The recommendation passed by the council does not include the original provision.
Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Council Members Maria Tu and Rick Grady were in favor of the original ordinance while Council Members Shelby Williams, Anthony Ricciardelli, Rick Smith and Lily Bao showed resistance to the original ordinance.
The recommendation passed 5-3 after a little over two hours of deliberation.
During the video conference, council members heard from several speakers who were in favor and opposed to a mask mandate. Most residents in favor of the ordinance cited medical data and emphasized the role of face coverings in protecting the community. Many of those opposed to the idea saw the ordinance as an infringement on personal rights.
“The government should not have a say in how we live our day-to-day lives,” a speaker said.
In an informal survey conducted prior to the meeting, LaRosiliere said 83 percent of respondents were in favor of a mask mandate. “When I see that, as far as I’m concerned, the debate is over. The community has told us where they are.”
Williams said he chooses to wear masks “in most circumstances” but doesn’t believe in requiring businesses to enforce masks. Smith nodded to business's individual choice as a reason for his disapproval of the original ordinance. “Let the marketplace dictate how this is going to go.”
As her husband battles cancer, Tu said the vote came down to “whether or not as citizens of Plano, we want to stand for a certain type of behavior in our neighborhood.” Tu highlighted the wearing of masks as an act of solidarity with those in at-risk groups.
“I guess we could all look at it from different perspectives, but I don’t think there’s a dispute about face masks.”
Before the vote, Bao said residents in Plano will decide for themselves to wear masks because “we care about each other, we think about other’s benefits.”
In response, Grady questioned the idea of counting on all residents to be mindful in populated spaces.
“This is where I find it interesting, although I know we all say that everybody in the city loves everybody else and everybody cares about everybody else, I’m beginning to have some serious doubts that we really do. Because if we did, there wouldn’t be an argument,” he said.
In a nod to the spread of some misinformation online, Grady showed support for the government’s role in requiring masks.
“But there seems to be, this what I would call, falsehoods, that are brought out, that they must spend hours digging through the internet to try to find something that supports their opinion of why they shouldn’t do something in order to help other people out,” he said.
“If I wear a mask, it’s not protecting me, it’s protecting you.”
The council is expected to revisit the recommendation and possibly end or extend it during their first meeting in August.
