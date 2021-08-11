Plano tax ceiling

Plano budget director Karen Rhodes-Whitley, pictured in a Monday meeting

 Video still courtesy of Plano City Council

In a Monday meeting, Plano City Council approved a property tax rate ceiling of $0.4465 per $100 valuation ahead of budget deliberations for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year.

While this signifies a tax rate decrease in comparison to fiscal year 2020-21’s $0.4482 per $100, residential property owners may incur greater tax expenses than last year. According to Plano budget director Karen Rhodes-Whitley, increased values of residential properties in conjunction with decreased values of commercial properties means the average homeowner will pay $60 more than last year.

The average home in Plano, Rhodes-Whitley said in her Monday presentation, increased from $378,396 in fiscal year 2020-21 to $396,673 in fiscal year 2021-22. Accordingly, the average residential tax burden increased from $1,357 last year to $1,417 this upcoming year.

The tax rate ceiling of $0.4465 was levied in accordance with the calculated “no-new-revenue” tax rate, a tax in which the total taxpayer burden of this year does not increase compared to the prior year, with the exception of new properties.

“When we start discussing the no-new-revenue rate, I know a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, if you’re passing the no-new-revenue rate, why are my taxes still going up?’” Rhodes-Whitley explained in a prior meeting. “On the no-new-revenue rate calculation, it doesn’t separate out single-family housing from commercial development. All it is saying is [that the city is] going to collect the same revenue this year as [it] did last year.”

The council’s Monday decision is one of many steps in its coordination of the upcoming city budget. While councilmembers voted on a tax ceiling, the actual tax rate will be adopted in a Sept. 13 meeting.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments