Plano Mayor John Muns told Plano residents that the vote on short term rentals had been tabled after the council received further legal advice.

After receiving further legal advice, the Plano City Council has agreed to table the vote regarding short-term rentals.

Following an Oct. 10 meeting, council had given direction to follow Arlington’s model when addressing short-term rentals, which includes a registration program requiring all rentals to register with the city, specific zoning allowances for short-term rentals and a series of requirements including clear floor plans and safety equipment provided, self-inspection, insurance and a summary of city regulations for tenants.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

