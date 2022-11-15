After receiving further legal advice, the Plano City Council has agreed to table the vote regarding short-term rentals.
Following an Oct. 10 meeting, council had given direction to follow Arlington’s model when addressing short-term rentals, which includes a registration program requiring all rentals to register with the city, specific zoning allowances for short-term rentals and a series of requirements including clear floor plans and safety equipment provided, self-inspection, insurance and a summary of city regulations for tenants.
Plano Neighborhood Services Director Lori Schwarz said the city would also conduct a preliminary inspection and will notify short-term rentals that fall out of compliance. The city will have the right to deny or revoke a short-term rental that has more than two violations with the city.
Residents spoke on the item saying they were glad the item is being tabled for more consideration. Some residents said they wanted more of a dialogue between the city and its residents. Some residents highlighted concerns over traffic, congestion, crime and possible nuisances if the city does not regulate short-term rentals.
Through December, the city plans to solidify its zoning regarding short-term rentals and have a process and database for registered short-term rentals.
By Jan. 3, 2023, the city plans to implement its city-wide requirement to register short-term rentals.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
