If approved by council, the apartments, hotel, manufacturing and office space is slated to bring over 30,000 jobs to Plano.

 Courtesy of NexPoint

After being tabled twice, the Plano City Council is slated to decide on October 23 whether to rezone the 99 acres located at Legacy Drive and Parkwood Boulevard.

The EDS campus, according to NexPoint President Frank Zaccanelli, has sat vacant for an extended period of time. Currently, the campus is comprised of a central building with parking garages to the north and south of the central offices.


