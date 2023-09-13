After being tabled twice, the Plano City Council is slated to decide on October 23 whether to rezone the 99 acres located at Legacy Drive and Parkwood Boulevard.
The EDS campus, according to NexPoint President Frank Zaccanelli, has sat vacant for an extended period of time. Currently, the campus is comprised of a central building with parking garages to the north and south of the central offices.
In a July Plano Planning & Zoning meeting, Zaccanelli appeared before the commission to propose a hotel, apartment complex and new manufacturing offices to allow for pharmaceutical manufacturing on the former EDS campus.
The hotel would be situated right at the corner of Parkwood Boulevard and Legacy Drive, while the proposed 775 midrise apartment units would stretch south along Parkwood. Just east of the apartments would be a 9.5-acre public park with walking trails and ponds to serve as open space between the residential and manufacturing uses. The existing central office would remain, along with a helipad, to serve as a central administration office, while portions of the north and south parking garages will undergo demolition and redevelopment for the two wings of manufacturing to the offices. Zaccanelli said that as part of the EDS campus renovations, NexPoint planned on closing off the underpass running through the center of the office and creating a glass-enclosed market hall for the office building.
Early in the planning process, Zaccanelli said NexPoint considered adding a research hospital to help in the development of pharmaceuticals. Concerns arose about the possibility of the research labs hosting potentially dangerous pathogens. However, Zaccanelli told the commission that the labs would be dedicated to gene and cell therapy to treat chronic health issues like different cancers, not to study viruses.
The phases are slated to be broken down into 18-month sections, where 946,000 square feet of the central offices will undergo redevelopment in phase 1, 375,000 square feet of manufacturing will become operational in phase 2, seven acres of open space will be developed in phase 3, and the apartments will go vertical by the final phase. Zaccanelli said it will be about four years before NexPoint develops any new apartments. While Zaccanelli proposed the apartments to the commission, he said it was not something he wanted to add, due to the community’s general dislike of apartments. However, companies looking to move to Plano wanted to ensure their employees had a place to live near the office, Zaccanelli said.
At the July meeting, city staff told the commission that community members citywide expressed predominant opposition to redeveloping the EDS campus, with one in favor, two who were neutral and 34 who were against the proposed plan.
If approved by council, the apartments, hotel, manufacturing and office space development is slated to bring over 30,000 jobs to Plano.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
