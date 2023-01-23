Plano City Hall.jpg

The Plano City Council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to discuss short-term rentals located throughout the city.

On Jan. 20, 23 men ranged from ages 27 to 70 were arrested for visiting a brothel operating out of a short-term rental in Plano, according to NBCDFW. The brothel had moved from Dallas to Plano before shutting down after a police raid in September 2022.

