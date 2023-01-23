The Plano City Council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to discuss short-term rentals located throughout the city.
On Jan. 20, 23 men ranged from ages 27 to 70 were arrested for visiting a brothel operating out of a short-term rental in Plano, according to NBCDFW. The brothel had moved from Dallas to Plano before shutting down after a police raid in September 2022.
In response to public commentary advocating against short-term rentals in Plano, Plano City Council directed staff on Oct. 10, 2022 to prepare a registration program and implement a process to consider changing zoning definitions and strengthening nuisance ordinances.
On Nov. 14, 2022, council considered a short-term rental registration ordinance but tabled the item to a future meeting.
Since that time, the Plano city staff members have met with Arlington, Texas city staff to understand their process and solution. Additionally, the city has met with interested residents to discuss their concerns regarding short-term rentals, provided an update to the Planning & Zoning Commission on Nov. 21 and has worked to obtain short-term rental data through efforts from Technology Solutions, neighborhood services and purchasing departments.
Because specific locations of short-term rentals are not readily available, a third party data consultant is being selected, the city said in a memo. These consultants will monitor short-term rental platforms and cross-reference them with publicly-available data to identify short-term rentals throughout the city.
Due to recent incidents, changing legalities and the novelty of short-term rentals, the city is working with a third party to engage residents on processes regarding short-term rentals through public surveys, town hall meetings and help with narrowing options and identifying an agreed resolution for the P&Z and Council approval process.
According to the city, there were 141 calls for service at known short-term rental locations over 57 properties in 2022. Almost half of the calls came from six of the 57 properties.
Discussions before the planning and zoning commission showing gathered data and research are slated to occur in February.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
