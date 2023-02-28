The Plano City Council is slated to readdress its short-term rental ordinance in April.
Following a shooting incident and two arrests at 2044 Cannes Drive over the weekend, residents from the same neighborhood, as well as members of the Plano chapter of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition attended Monday night’s Plano City Council meeting.
Eight residents in total spoke on the recent incident. Some called for a complete ban on short-term rentals while others suggested more strict regulation by the city. According to the residents, 2044 Cannes Drive has been deemed a “party house” due to the frequency of late night parties.
Residents brought up issues where visitors to the short-term rental have run up and down the street at all hours, "relieved themselves" in neighboring yards, caused littering and higher traffic along Cannes Drive.
Resident Chris Brocklin said while other cities have an attraction that would warrant a short-term rental, like a theme park or sports center, the attraction to Plano short-term rentals is the prospect of a house to host large gatherings.
On the night of the Feb. 25 shooting, residents reported bullet holes penetrating their homes.
Plano Police Chief Ed Drain said they are continuing to investigate the situation to find the shooter.
Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams requested that when council revisits its short-term rental ordinances, the police department show all calls to service to short-term rentals over the last four years.
“We’re very sorry this happened over the weekend,” Plano Mayor John Muns said. “We’ll do everything in our power to make sure this never happens again.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
