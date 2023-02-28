Council.jpg

Eight residents spoke about the recent shooting at a short term rental during Monday's City Council meeting.

 Winston Henvey/Star Local Media

The Plano City Council is slated to readdress its short-term rental ordinance in April.

Following a shooting incident and two arrests at 2044 Cannes Drive over the weekend, residents from the same neighborhood, as well as members of the Plano chapter of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition attended Monday night’s Plano City Council meeting.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

