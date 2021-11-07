In its upcoming Monday meeting, the Plano City Council will vote on an ordinance that, if adopted, would authorize the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan.
The 2021 Comprehensive Plan is a decades-long policy framework that has a stated goal of guiding redevelopment, growth management, housing and city services, among other things. In a departure from previous plans, the draft version of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan outlines a preferred standard for the density or mix of uses for projects for the less than 5% of undeveloped land remaining in the city. It also attempts to set a preferred allocation of housing and commercial development according to the city’s projected population growth through 2050.
To raise civic engagement and awareness of the economic plan, city officials hosted an Oct. 14 town hall wherein they answered citizen questions and gathered community input.
This vote will come one year following the dissolution of the controversial Plano Tomorrow plan, which was the subject of a legal battle. An interim economic plan from 1986 has since been in effect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.