In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council will vote on a resolution authorizing the city to join Dallas and other neighboring cities in filing litigation against Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and other video streaming platforms for allegedly failing to pay franchise fees.
“The city’s desired outcome in the litigation is to recover from the [video service providers] damages owed to city for failure to pay franchise fees and obtain an order requiring the VSPs to pay the franchise fees going forward, in addition to other relief allowed under the law,” the proposed resolution says.
The resolution specifically authorizes the city manager to retain the services of law firms McKool Smith, P.C., Ashcroft Sutton Reyes LLC and Korein Tillery LLC. Should the agreement be approved, these firms will represent the city on a contingency basis, a form of payment wherein counselors recoup a percentage of their client’s recoveries in the event monetary damages are awarded.
All three firms would collectively obtain 30% of the city’s gross recovery in the event damages are awarded. If damages are awarded after the defendant successfully appeals the judgment, the counselors will receive 33.3% of the gross recovery, according to the resolution.
While some would consider these fee structures to be exorbitant, 30-33% contingencies are nonetheless standard fee structures, as counselors are paying court costs and providing legal services without guaranteed compensation, according to the American Bar Association.
The Texas Utilities Code requires cable or video service providers to pay a quarterly 5% franchise fee based on gross revenues. Section 66.005(b) of the code says, “A municipality may, in the event of a dispute concerning compensation under this section, bring an action in a court of competent jurisdiction.”
