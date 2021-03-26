In its Tuesday meeting, Plano City Council narrowly passed a resolution signifying “no objection” to a 4% tax credit on an affordable housing development in the 2500 block of K Avenue, near Park Boulevard.
The proposed housing complex, K Avenue Lofts, was the subject of intense deliberation among council members in the Tuesday and March 16 meetings, primarily due to objections and scrutiny from Councilpersons Lily Bao and Shelby Williams.
The latter voiced objections to the documented $1,164 rent ceiling of a two-bed, two-bath unit, adding that a cursory online search pulled up 138 available units with similar amenities and price points.
He also questioned if the application process would reflect actual communal demand for affordable housing as a need.
“If my little girls gave away free cookies and lemonade at the park, I’m sure there would be a significant amount of demand, but the actual number of people who need free cookies and lemonade would be significantly less,” Williams said.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli concurred with Williams on this while also contending the necessity for such a development, telling Plano Housing Authority Executive Director Earnest Burke and Project Developer Darren Smith, “We appreciate the provision of affordable housing and at the same time would like to make sure that the people who really benefit from these tax exemptions are those in need of affordable housing, and that it’s not a windfall for a for-profit developer at the expense of taxpayers.”
Toward the end of the item’s discussion, Bao asked Burke how much funding the organization received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Burke was visibly annoyed by this line of inquiry, even going as far as saying with a bewildered smirk, “Really?” in response to Bao’s question, “OK, so how much do you guys get from HUD?”
Other discussion surrounding the resolution pivoted around a housing development in Balch Springs and proposed state legislation, a point which Smith lambasted in saying, “I don’t know how I got caught up in proposed House and Senate bills that I don’t control nor you; I just know that I learned and knew what the Plano policy was, and I worked your policy.”
But perhaps the most vocal proponent of the resolution was Councilwoman Maria Tu.
“So really, what we’re trying to do is, we’re not only just offering affordable housing for people who may not make as much money, but rather, we’re also giving them a sense that there is way to become just like everybody else who are [sic] making AMI of Plano and allowing them a sense of belonging and a sense of family and inclusitivity within Plano,” she said. “If … just saying ‘no objection’ will help get maybe 20,000 people to the process of getting to the point where they become a part of Plano and part of a equal inclusitivity of Plano, then isn’t it worth it?”
Following Tu’s comments, the council voted 5-3 in favor of the resolution, with Bao, Williams and Councilman Rick Smith as the dissenting votes.
Documentation of the council’s approval will be sent to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, which has the ultimate authority to grant the prospective tax credit. Applicant eligibility requirements will be decided by HUD according to census and labor data for Collin County, which officials are still working to obtain.
