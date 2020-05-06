The Plano City Council voted Tuesday night through teleconference to allow City Manager Mark Israelson some disaster-related authorities as the city continues to see the impacts of COVID-19. Council Members Shelby Williams and Maria Tu called the special meeting.
Last week, the council allowed the local state of emergency to expire under Gov. Greg Abbott’s new state order allowing for some businesses to resume operations. Because the city is still undergoing the effects of the pandemic, the council voted to permit Israelson to make decisions regarding city personnel, public meetings, and other city policies as they arise.
The idea for the resolution came about after Williams was contacted by a constituent who did not meet specific city guidelines for selling masks.
“Our code of ordinances, and our normal processes for amending them, is designed for normal situations, which we’re obviously not in,” Williams said.
He added the new disaster authority will benefit Plano under the duration of the federal disaster. “We don’t think we necessarily need to renew the declaration of disaster, but since this is still an evolving situation and because businesses started to reopen as of Friday, we felt it prudent to do something to do something to enable the city manager to have the kind of flexibility that he had in the declaration disaster,” Williams said.
The resolution was amended at Tu’s request after she flagged language used in the document regarding the Chinese community.
“A lot of the Chinese people have been attacked regarding the virus being something that is of Asian origin,” Tu said.
Other council members showed concern about government overreach. Council Member Kayci Prince said she wanted authority to go in the hands of citizen commissions. Council Member Lily Bao said she had similar worries.
Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith remedied the concern by suggesting the addition of an end date for the resolution. “Council can get together anytime and cancel it or extend it as we see fit,” he said.
The resolution was passed 8-0 with the striking of the focus on the Chinese community and the addition of a June 8 end date or at the end of the federal disaster declaration if it happens prior.
“The City Council hereby authorizes the City Manager to temporarily waive any City Code regulations or City policies that are difficult or impossible to comply with during the state of disaster as long as it is not inconsistent with state law,” the resolution reads.
