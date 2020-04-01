Collin County Health Services reported 26 new COVID-19 cases today, including 12 in Plano.
The total number of Collin County cases is now 184 with 69 in Plano. Of those 160 County cases, 130 are active.
Plano has 50 active cases. In the County 24 people are hospitalized.
In Plano, 11 people are hospitalized.
18 people have recovered so far in Plano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.