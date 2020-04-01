04-01-20 plano cases
City of Plano

Collin County Health Services reported 26 new COVID-19 cases today, including 12 in Plano.

The total number of Collin County cases is now 184 with 69 in Plano. Of those 160 County cases, 130 are active.

Plano has 50 active cases. In the County 24 people are hospitalized.

In Plano, 11 people are hospitalized. 

18 people have recovered so far in Plano. 

