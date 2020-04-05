plano covid 04-05-20

Courtesy of the city of Plano. 

Collin County Health Services (CCHS) reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 7 in Plano.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 268, including 87 in Plano. Two Plano cases were in Denton County.

The County has 165 active cases, including 53 active cases in Plano.

100 people have recovered from the virus in Collin County, including 35 in Plano.

