Collin County Health Services (CCHS) reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 7 in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 268, including 87 in Plano. Two Plano cases were in Denton County.
The County has 165 active cases, including 53 active cases in Plano.
100 people have recovered from the virus in Collin County, including 35 in Plano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.