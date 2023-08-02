Internship (1).jpg

A wide array of community members gathered at the Plano Event Center Tuesday afternoon to celebrate 10 years of the Mayor’s Summer Internship Program.

Since 2014, the city of Plano, Plano ISD, and a myriad of businesses throughout the city have come together to give a new generation of workers experience in "the real world" through summer internships.

Internship (1).png
Internship (2).jpg
Internship (2).png
Internship (3).jpg
Internship (4).jpg
Internship (5).jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments