A wide array of community members gathered at the Plano Event Center Tuesday afternoon to celebrate 10 years of the Mayor’s Summer Internship Program.
Since 2014, the city of Plano, Plano ISD, and a myriad of businesses throughout the city have come together to give a new generation of workers experience in "the real world" through summer internships.
“It's gone so fast, yet we've had a lot of roadblocks with the pandemic and economic downturn,” Plano Mayor John Muns said. “They all occurred, yet we still had great participation in our corporate community to come and be mentors and sponsor these interns through this 10-year period. It's grown exponentially.”
Each year, a select number of students get to work as paid interns for local corporations, learning interviewing, communication and job skills, while building a network and experience for their future. According to Taylor Mayad, 350 students applied to the internship this year.
“Even though they don't all make it, we still create opportunities for communications skills training, job training, resume training and things like that,” Muns said. “We'll continue trying to expand the program as we can.”
One of the program’s alumni, Mackenzie Boylson, used her experience with the program to secure internships with organizations including the Environmental Protection Agency and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“The internship program really boosted my confidence to help me apply for jobs that I otherwise would not have applied to,” Boylson said. “It gave me the opportunity and skill of knowing what to do and say when approaching an interview.”
Boylson recalled learning about the program from the Plano West campus newspaper. She then applied and worked with a real estate company, helping her gain experience in geographic information systems.
“It's really inspiring because I originally didn't think I would get this internship, but I ended up getting it, and it was more powerful than I expected,” Boylson said. “Seeing how far it's come is inspiring.”
Muns said part of the goal for this program is creating a workforce in Plano that will continue attracting new businesses to the city.
“If we can be a community that really has a prolific educated workforce, I think we're really going to be a step ahead in attracting companies to Plano,” he said.
Incoming companies often cite education, safety and workforce as reasons they grow roots in Plano.
“We feel like we're doing a good job in those areas and we'll need to continue doing better,” Muns said. “We realize without those three aspects, companies may not be interested in coming.”
Over the summer, the city of Plano had approximately eight to 10 interns working in a variety of departments.
“I had the opportunity to sit down with them last week, and they are all such talented kids,” Muns said. “We hope they got a lot of information working with the city.”
Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams said that as a former high school teacher, she was happy that Plano has a program available for students to explore their passions and develop some job skills before graduating.
“I am so proud of our students and am excited to see what the future holds for them,” Williams said.
One of the current interns, Sanjana Mokirala, recalled her experience working with Texas Health. From twin births to robotic surgeries, Mokirala said she felt like her internship was best suited for her.
“This program gave me a glimpse of what life could be like in the future,” Mokirala said. “I also got a chance to connect with all these different people around me. I got all their contact information, and they helped guide me through college and beyond. I'm very thankful to this program. I don't think I could have done anything like this without it. It gave me a chance to showcase what I can do.”
Several interns were recognized for several scholarships and accolades earned during their internships.
“Today is a real celebration for these kids,” Muns said.
