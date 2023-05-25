 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight
Building a better Plano

Plano community members celebrate Rick Grady’s years of services to city

  • 0
Grady (1).jpg

From left to right: Rick Smith, Rick Grady and Rick Horne celebrate Grady's proclamation honoring his community service. 

To his friends and colleagues, Rick Grady stands as the epitome of community service.

A Rotarian, veteran and former Plano City Council member, to name only some of his roles, Grady has worked to build a better Plano for over a decade.

Grady (10).jpg

Rick Grady's daughter, Alex hugs him after his speech. 
Grady (2).jpg

Rick Grady was given a street sign and plaque to honor his eight years on council.
Grady (3).jpg

Several community members gathered at the Courtyard Theatre to honor Rick Grady. 
Grady (4).jpg

Community members left messages to Rick Grady to celebrate his community service. 
Grady (5).jpg
Grady (6).jpg

Mayor John Muns signs a proclamation to celebrate Rick Grady's several years serving the community.
Grady (7).jpg

Mayor John Muns talks about how Rick Grady helped Plano earn recognition through his work for regional organizations
Grady (8).jpg

Plano City Council members all spoke about how Rick Grady made a positive impact on them personally. 
Grady (9).jpg

Maria Tu presented Rick Grady with a jar of mints after referencing his drawer of mints he kept at city council meetings. 
Grady (11).jpg

Rick Grady garners a laugh from the audience while testing the microphone's acoustics. 
Grady (12).jpg
Grady (13).jpg

Community members give messages and fond farewells to Rick Grady after he stepped down from City Council

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred