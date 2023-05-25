Plano community members celebrate Rick Grady’s years of services to city

To his friends and colleagues, Rick Grady stands as the epitome of community service.
A Rotarian, veteran and former Plano City Council member, to name only some of his roles, Grady has worked to build a better Plano for over a decade.
On May 24, community members gathered at the Courtyard Theatre to celebrate Grady’s several years on council and community service.
“We are here to recognize Rick Grady and all the things he’s given to Plano over the many, many more than eight years he’s been a city council member,” Plano Mayor John Muns said.
Grady’s community service began at age 13, when he joined Civil Air Patrol in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin to perform search and rescue missions. Since then, he has served as an Army combat veteran, a commissioner on two community-focused boards, an advisor and board member to two homeless coalitions, an active member of several regional and national councils dealing with transportation, mobility, military, finance, financial literacy, health and emergency response.
Plano City Council Member Maria Tu recalled how Grady hung all of her campaign signs with his daughter and Tu’s daughter when she stayed with her husband in the hospital near the start of election season.
“That really solidified our friendship from then on,” she said.
Council Member Anthony Ricciardelli told Grady that it was an honor serving with him and appreciated his passion and care for the community, especially those in need.
“We on council agreed that if there’s anyone who’s going to stand up for those who are less fortunate, it’s Rick Grady,” Ricciardelli said. “You’ve always championed that community.”
Council Member Rick Smith talked about how even when council members didn’t agree, respect was still maintained, and he appreciated having Grady’s perspective on council.
Council Member Shelby Williams talked about how while he and Grady began on opposing sides of their ideologies, they began voting more in unison as they continued getting to know each other.
“I am greatly appreciative, Rick, for having gotten to know you and for the opportunity to serve with you on council,” Williams said. “I am impressed with the depth in which you did get into maters and turn them over to see different angles.”
Council Member Julie Holmer talked about how great of a mentor Grady was to her while she was on council.
Plano’s new Place 3 City Council Member Rick Horne talked about how Grady is the epitome of what he would like to be as a council member.
“This man here has a true servant’s heart,” Horne said. “He is the epitome of a strong Rotarian.”
Council Member Kayci Prince remembered how Grady always showed up for his community, including Prince’s son when he sold popcorn for a fundraiser.
“I always say if you want a great community, you have to give back,” Mayor John Muns said. “Rick is an example of doing that. We count on Rick to go to so many things, and we are very well known throughout the country because of the service Rick has given back on his boards and commissions for services that really go beyond Plano.”
Grady recalled his 18 years of serving on council.
“I will miss doing this,” Grady said. “This is a very important thing for all of us to be involved in our city.”
Grady said he’s not going away and plans to stay committed to Plano to help those in need.
“Over the past many years, I’ve built a lot of friendships in the city and with you. I promise I will not let those go. I will always be there. I dearly appreciate all of you who are here. I love you all, and there’s not a thing you can do about it.”
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.