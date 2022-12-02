After the Plano Community Harvest Garden’s weekly harvest, Howser decided that the squash would be too large to donate to God’s Pantry – an organization where the gardeners typically bring half their harvest. Instead, she brought it to the Samaritan Inn where more families could be served.
Last week, Plano community members donated over 80 pounds of food to the Samaritan Inn after unearthing several unusually large gourds.
“The woman who grew it is Josephine Howser,” said Deb Bliss, community harvest garden coordinator. “She found some seeds called Tahitian squash. She tried it last year, and this year she had a sign on her squash not to harvest them. She was waiting for them to be bigger.”
After the Plano Community Harvest Garden’s weekly harvest, Howser decided that the squash would be too large to donate to God’s Pantry – an organization where the gardeners typically bring half their harvest. Instead, she brought it to the Samaritan Inn where more families could be served.
The Plano Community Harvest Garden began in 2008. The Community Unitarian Universalist Church currently operates at its location at 2875 East Parker Road.
“We were figuring out how we can reach out to the community,” Bliss said. “The idea of a community garden was chosen. We worked with the Plano Community Garden while they built theirs, and we took care of a couple spots. We learned a lot that way. We got to work on our own site. This will be our 15th year coming up in 2023.”
Each year, the garden has new spots for incoming volunteers. Prospective gardeners can join for an annual fee of $40 and if they give half of their harvest to the food pantry.
“We try to grow year-round, which can be quite a challenge,” Bliss said. “It's been very satisfying work, and it's fun to be out in nature. There are so many benefits to gardening.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.