After the Plano Community Harvest Garden’s weekly harvest, Howser decided that the squash would be too large to donate to God’s Pantry – an organization where the gardeners typically bring half their harvest. Instead, she brought it to the Samaritan Inn where more families could be served.

Last week, Plano community members donated over 80 pounds of food to the Samaritan Inn after unearthing several unusually large gourds.

“The woman who grew it is Josephine Howser,” said Deb Bliss, community harvest garden coordinator. “She found some seeds called Tahitian squash. She tried it last year, and this year she had a sign on her squash not to harvest them. She was waiting for them to be bigger.”

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

