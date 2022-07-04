Cullen Lemley is a Plano-based cybersecurity specialist by trade and a co-founder of the Plano Whiskey Society.
Tell us a little bit about the Plano Whiskey Society and your role in it.
Plano Whiskey Society is, at this point in time, mostly an online community (centered around Facebook just because it’s the path of least resistance for groups like this) that’s geared towards residents in and around Plano, Texas.
So we have been around for maybe a year-and-a-half, if not a little bit longer. The group was started originally out of a need for something a bit more local. There’s a lot of bourbon/whiskey groups that are either [encompassing] the entire DFW Metroplex or they are nationwide, but when you get larger and larger groups, you lose a lot of that sense of community, so I kind of saw a need there.
Whiskey became a hobby quite some time ago, and so I banded together with a handful of my neighbors and we kind of started a group and figured we’d see what we can do with it.
How have you seen the organization grow since it first started, and what future developments are you most excited about?
We started off with maybe a dozen or more members, and we’ve seen that grow to [approximately] 400. We don’t have any official status when it comes to either a 501(c)3 or 501(c)7, but one of the big reasons we started the group was giving back to the community.
And I know that sounds kind of weird coming from a whiskey community – “What can you guys give back?” And what it centers around is focusing on local businesses. There’s quite a few spirit stores or liquor stores that are in the area, so it comes around to building the relationship with those business owners.
North Texas in particular is probably one of the most competitive whiskey markets in the U.S., at least from my understanding. That’s why, a lot of times, you will drive by a liquor store on any given day [and] see people in line camped out.
What whiskeys have you been into lately?
Recently, I’ve been into two. As a collective, we partner with different stores and distilleries to select single barrels of whiskey.
We were fortunate enough to get connected with a distillery called Westward American Single Malts out of Portland, Oregon. I selected a barrel of that and released it through AJ’s Liquor in East Plano – it’s 132.84 proof, but it doesn’t drink like it at all. It’s got a lot of apricot; it’s very fruit-forward.
That’s kind of been my go-to recently. If we were to look at a bourbon, I’m working on a Michter’s. They call it a “Toasted Barrel Finished Bourbon.”
Apart from the Plano Whiskey Society, what else do you do?
I work in cybersecurity, and I have done that for almost 10 years now.
That’s kind of what I do day-to-day to pay the bills, but I am married. My wife’s name is Kathy; she and I have known each other since kindergarten. [We] didn’t date until after I got out of the military – I was in the Navy from 2002-2010.
We have three kids now – two girls and a boy. We have a dog; his name is Koda. When we moved back to Plano about two years ago, we bought a house.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Outside of my military service and building a really great family, I think one of my greatest accomplishments is doing what I can for other people.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am a seventh-generation Texan. My great-great-great-great grandfather’s name was Sylvanus Hatch. He was born in Massachusetts in 1788 and finally made his way to Texas in 1828. He was part of an expedition called the Myer Expedition – it was an unsuccessful military operation against (…) the Mexican Army.
I was born in San Antonio in 1984. At the end of 1984, early 1985, my family moved to Plano. My grandfather was a retired Army colonel and was a Dallas Police officer for a little while and ended up as a Rockwall County judge. Both of my grandparents lived out in Josephine, Texas and then ended up owning a house in Greenville, Texas, where they lived until they passed away.
What do you want your legacy to be?
We live in a really polarizing time right now, whether that’s political or racial or otherwise.
I know that in my life, I may not have any great impact in any one of those areas, but I know that on a one-to-one level, I do everything I can to make sure that I’m doing good for my fellow man.
I want my legacy to be known as what I did for other people, whether that was small or large or anywhere in the middle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.