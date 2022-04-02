Maria Tu is the Deputy Mayor Pro Tem of Plano and an attorney who focuses on criminal law. A Plano resident since 1994, her civic engagement also includes stints with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, Collin County Lawyers Association, Texas Bar Foundation, Texas Diversity Council and more.
How did you get into criminal law?
I obtained my first license to practice law in Washington State in 1989. I was with a very large law firm with a new department that sought to develop business relations and clientele in Asia. I was the "rainmaker" for the firm. I soon realized that my passion to help individuals in need was not met by this law practice. So much so that I became disillusioned and left the law practice completely. I decided to come back to the practice of law in 2004 after I sat and passed the Texas Bar. I knew what I did not want to practice, but I still needed to find out what I did want to practice. So, I decided to explore a field that is the complete opposite of what I had done before. This turned out to be those who "have not." Criminal law was the logical choice. Once I made my decision, I went to the Collin County District Attorney's Office to gain trial experience and to expose myself to the world of criminal law and crimes. This is where I found my calling and my passion: helping those who cannot help themselves.
Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first former criminal defense attorney to be nominated to the Supreme Court since Justice Thurgood Marshall. In contrast, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch were all prosecutors earlier in their careers. Do you think this has skewed the playing field for criminal defendants, and if so, in what ways?
All judges, regardless of their former career or legal duties, have taken a vow to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary and to perform their duties fairly, impartially and diligently. As such, I would expect any judge, especially those who are or will be sitting at the highest court of the land, to take their vows seriously. Their job is to interpret the law and not to advocate. With that said, I also believe that the life experiences of our judges may contribute to how they view and interpret the law. But, that is precisely the reason our Constitution established [multiple] seats on the US Supreme Court (rather than one or two). We want fairness for all people, and having diverse life experiences of our judges, like having a diverse city council, will ensure that the product of their decisions truly reflects the justice we all seek.
What made you decide to pursue public service through Plano City Council?
I have lived in Plano since 1994. I came to the city of Plano with nothing except my husband. I had no money, no permanent housing, no child and no employment. Living in Plano, I was able to grow a successful wholesale sushi business. I became pregnant with my now-25-year-old daughter (after being infertile for 10 years). We bought a house, and I subsequently began my law practice in criminal law.
I grew up with the city of Plano. When my husband retired, my daughter was about to graduate from UT Austin, and [as] I was looking at life after retirement, I decided that it was time for me to give back to Plano what it had given me in abundance. I began to explore ways in which I can contribute to the continuing vibrancy of Plano. I realized that as a culturally and ethnically diverse community, representation from the minority population was lacking. I want to give a voice to those who cannot serve, whether it is because of language, age or family obligations, and my decision to run for Plano City Council appeared to be the logical choice to bring awareness and unity to our city.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
My daughter, ViviAnne Tu, is a product of Plano. She was born in Plano, raised in Plano, educated in Plano ISD and graduated from UT Austin BHP (Business Honors Program). While I am honored to have given birth to her, she inspires me every day by being the best that she can be. I am not a "tiger mom", and I attribute my daughter's success in education and career to the fact that she grew up in a city where we put family and education first.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born in Taiwan. I came to the US when I was 10. I was raised in Washington State, but Plano, Texas is my home. I have lived here longer than any place I have been.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I love Asian cuisines and seafood. Since I live on the east side of Plano, I frequent J.S. Chen, Yama, Kura and Manna Hot Pot. Whenever I am in Downtown Plano, I dine at Urban Crust, Urban Seafood and Ebesu.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
When my husband passed away, I spent many days watching The Sound of Music. During Christmas, I always watch the Miracle on 34th Street and Scrooged. As for TV shows, it has got to be NCIS and CSI.
What does a typical day for you look like?
I spend my morning in the Collin County courthouse. I spend my early afternoon in the office responding to emails and drafting documents. I spend my late afternoon attending city functions or catching up on chores around the house.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband passed away on February 12, 2021. My daughter is currently living in Dallas. Both my parents are still alive and living in Washington State, and so do my brothers and their family. I have three cats I adopted last year, named: Kason, Pepper and Bambi. I am still waiting for my daughter to gift me a grandchild.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I do not want a legacy. I am doing what makes me happy. What makes me happy is to serve and share the wealth of my accumulated life experiences. If I can inspire others to do the same, or for young future leaders to find their calling in helping others through service, then I believe I have accomplished my purpose.
