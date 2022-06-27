Esther Liu is a flight attendant for Envoy Air and a Plano resident of 22 years.
How did you get into your line of work as a flight attendant?
I've only been a flight attendant for six months. It was my "dream" job when I was younger. During COVID, I got burnt out from the work-from-home lifestyle and applied on a whim. I previously worked a corporate 9-to-5 for five years.
What kind of changes did you notice in your work since the COVID-19 pandemic started two years ago?
Summer travel this year is going strong with "revenge travel" and travelers may find it rough, as many airlines are dealing with staff shortages among pilots, flight attendants and ground crew.
What are some of the craziest work-related stories you can think of?
We were working a flight from D.C., and a girl boarded the plane asking for some tissues. Later on, one of the other flight attendants said the girl had asked for a row to herself. This wasn't something we could immediately accommodate and she started bawling. Later on, we were able to give her a row to herself, but she was still hysterically crying. The flight attendant I mentioned went over to talk to her and told me later the girl had witnessed her boyfriend being run over the previous night. The boyfriend had stepped out to give her something but was carjacked at the same time. The girl witnessed her boyfriend's final moments and was clearly still traumatized.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Hiking Half Dome and finding a career that doesn't feel like work.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes, born in Arlington but lived in Plano since 2000.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Wu Wei Din, Fish House
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I watch more YouTube than movies and shows but I enjoy “Friends,” “Terrace House” and “Queer Eye.”
What does a typical day for you look like?
This varies. On days that I'm working, I either get to the airport two hours before the time of an assigned flight or I sit standby at the airport for eight hours. During that time, I could be called to work a particular flight and only then find out where I'm going for the next few days. If I don't get called, I get to go home. On days off, I run errands, food prep or go to the climbing gym.
Tell our readers about your family.
I'm the oldest of three. Both my brothers are in college (Hook 'Em and Gig 'Em). My dad is an avid runner who travels for marathons. My mom is a bilingual pre-school teacher.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my impact on people to be a positive one and to be known for being easygoing and empathetic. I believe every small action can influence others so I like to be kind and understanding to everyone.
